23 Killed in Chad as Herder-Farmer Clashes Escalate Following Herder's 'Assassination'

At least 23 people were killed during late March clashes between herders and farmers in southern Chad, marking a significant escalation in long-standing tensions. The conflict, ignited by the 'assassination' of a nomadic Arab-speaking herder, spanned a week and spread across three villages, highlighting the volatile relationship between different community livelihoods in the region. With 21 individuals arrested, authorities are probing to uncover the orchestrators and accomplices of this violence.

Root Causes and Immediate Trigger

The incident that set off the deadly skirmishes occurred between March 17 and 21 in the fertile Moyen-Chari region. According to Abdraman Koulamallah, the local minister, the assassination of a herder by unknown assailants prompted retaliatory attacks from the deceased's relatives and clan members. These punitive raids targeted the village believed to be behind the ambush, leading to casualties among both the Arab herders and the local Sara-Kaba people. This tragic event underscores the fragile coexistence between nomadic herders and sedentary farmers, who frequently clash over land and resources.

Historical Context and Wider Implications

Clashes between herders and farmers are not new in Chad or the surrounding regions. These conflicts often arise over grazing rights and crop destruction, exacerbated by the movement of livestock along the annual transhumance corridors. The fertile lands of the Moyen-Chari region, like many across Central and West Africa, are hotspots for such disputes. This incident in Chad mirrors a broader pattern of herder-farmer conflicts that stretch across countries like Sudan, South Sudan, Central African Republic, Cameroon, and