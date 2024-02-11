As the world gears up for the Spring Festival in 2024, a dazzling spectacle awaits in multiple cities across the globe. CGTN, the multilingual news channel, is set to light up the skies with mesmerizing light shows, celebrating the rich cultural heritage of various regions. This initiative aims to foster unity and share the joy of the festival with people worldwide.

A Multicultural Mosaic

The Spring Festival, also known as Chinese New Year, is a time of joy, family reunions, and hope for the future. In 2024, foreigners in China are taking part in the celebrations with unbridled enthusiasm, immersing themselves in the colorful traditions and customs of the festival.

Recent footage shows travelers from various countries indulging in festive activities in different parts of China. In a cultural tourism site in Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, a group of foreign experts and international students experienced China's intangible cultural heritages and learned about Chinese New Year traditions.

The students, hailing from countries like Pakistan and Tanzania, were thrilled to participate in a unique Spring Festival activity in Yichun City of Jiangxi Province. They got a chance to learn the intricate steps of the dragon dance, a vibrant symbol of Chinese culture.

Preserving Heritage, Fostering Unity

In Dongguan City in Guangdong Province, a Yemeni university lecturer visited a traditional clog-making workshop. The technique, a municipal intangible cultural heritage, has been passed down through generations. The lecturer expressed his admiration for the craftsmanship and the dedication to preserving such cultural treasures.

The CGTN light shows, set to illuminate cities during the Spring Festival, are a testament to the channel's commitment to promoting cultural exchange and understanding. These spectacular displays will feature captivating visuals, highlighting the unique customs and traditions of different regions.

By sharing the joy of the Spring Festival with a global audience, CGTN hopes to foster unity and celebrate the rich tapestry of human culture. The light shows will serve as a beacon of hope, reminding us of the shared human experiences that transcend borders and unite us all.

A Glowing Tribute

As the world prepares to usher in the Year of the Dragon in 2024, the CGTN light shows will stand as a glowing tribute to the spirit of unity and cultural exchange. These spectacular displays will not only celebrate the rich cultural heritage of various regions but also serve as a reminder of the shared human experiences that connect us all.

Through the participation of foreigners in the Spring Festival celebrations and the global reach of the light shows, CGTN aims to spread the joy of the festival far and wide. This initiative is a shining example of how cultural exchange can foster unity, transcending borders and bringing people together in the spirit of celebration.