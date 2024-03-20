Century-Old Mystery Solved: Canadian WWI Soldier Lt. Frank Hemsley Identified Through DNA

Lt. Frank Hemsley's disappearance during WWI has puzzled historians and family members for over a century. Now, thanks to cutting-edge DNA technology and meticulous research, the Canadian soldier's remains have been positively identified, offering closure to his descendants and commemorating his ultimate sacrifice at the Battle of Hill 70 in 1917.

Discovery and Identification Process

In 2012, Lt. Hemsley's remains were unearthed in France by a bomb disposal crew. Among the found items were boots, pieces of a gas mask, and buttons marked with "16th Battalion Canadian Scottish Regiment." This discovery initiated a complex identification process by Canada's Department of National Defence's casualty identification program. Initially, the program faced challenges due to the limitations of DNA technology, which could only extract maternal DNA. However, breakthroughs in DNA analysis eventually allowed for the extraction of paternal DNA, leading to a match with living relatives, including Richard Hemsley, Lt. Frank Hemsley's grandson.

Historical Significance of the Battle of Hill 70

The Battle of Hill 70, where Lt. Hemsley lost his life, was a significant and strategic confrontation during WWI. Under the command of Lieutenant General Arthur Currie, the Canadian Corps successfully took control of the high ground from the German 6th Army, incurring nearly 10,000 Canadian casualties. This battle not only demonstrated the valor and resilience of Canadian forces but also marked a pivotal moment in the use of tactical ingenuity to overcome the enemy.

Impact on the Hemsley Family and Future Efforts

For Richard Hemsley and his family, the identification of Lt. Frank Hemsley's remains brings an end to decades of uncertainty and allows for a proper military reburial in France. This summer, the family plans to honor his memory with a personalized gravestone inscription: "He was one of God's good men." Beyond the Hemsley family, the successful identification of Lt. Hemsley underscores the continuing efforts to identify over 27,000 Canadians who died in conflicts and remain unaccounted for. With ongoing advancements in DNA technology, forensic anthropologist Sarah Lockyer and her team remain hopeful that more soldiers will be identified, providing solace to families and ensuring that the sacrifices of these heroes are never forgotten.