en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Central African Republic

UN Deploys Peacekeepers to Conflict-Torn Central African Republic

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:51 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 4:53 am EST
UN Deploys Peacekeepers to Conflict-Torn Central African Republic

In a decisive move to curb violence and protect civilians, the United Nations has announced the deployment of peacekeepers to the northwestern region of the Central African Republic (CAR).

This decision comes in the wake of a recent massacre that claimed the lives of 23 civilians. The attack, which occurred last week, is being attributed to active rebel forces in the region. This deployment is part of the UN’s ongoing efforts to stabilize regions marred by conflict and safeguard innocent lives from the horrors of violence.

Peacekeeping Forces Mobilized

The UN’s mission in the CAR, known as MINUSCA, is aiming to bolster security in the region and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid. The peacekeepers are being deployed from Bangladesh, which currently holds the title as the top country for contributing troops to United Nations’ peacekeeping missions. The South Asian nation has a standing force of 6,731 peacekeepers committed to UN operations and has participated in 54 UN peace missions since 1948. In recognition of their contribution, the Bangladesh Police received the Best Police Unit Award for their service to the United Nations peacekeeping operations.

The Unrest in Central African Republic

The Central African Republic has been gripped by violence and instability for several years, with a range of rebel groups vying for control over territories and resources. The 3R armed group is believed to be behind the recent attack on the village of Nzakoundou. The assault led to the complete destruction of the village and forced the inhabitants to flee their homes. The CAR has been embroiled in a brutal civil war since 2013, with numerous armed factions and criminal gangs committing war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Path to Stability

The intervention of UN peacekeepers signifies a beacon of hope for the conflict-ridden region. Although President Faustin-Archange Touadera, with the aid of Russian paramilitaries, successfully repelled a rebel coalition siege of the capital, Bangui, in late 2020, several remote areas of the country remain beyond the government’s control. The deployment of peacekeepers is aimed at preventing further bloodshed and ensuring the safety of the civilian population in these turbulent areas. As the world watches, the UN’s peacekeeping mission in the CAR holds a crucial role in steering the country towards peace and stability.

0
logo

Join the revolution today with our BNN App.

appstore googleplay
Learn more arrow
Central African Republic
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Yaya's Escape: A Child Soldier's Tale from the Central African Republic

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

ONPTA Takes Charge of Festival DARY in Chad as Country Celebrates Cultural Milestones

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Escalating Confrontation: Central African Republic's Political Landscape Heats Up

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Central African Republic Seeks Military Cooperation Amid Security Shift

By Ebenezer Mensah

From Child Soldier to Beacon of Hope: Yaya's Story ...
@Central African Republic · 16 hours
From Child Soldier to Beacon of Hope: Yaya's Story ...
heart comment 0
Chad Cracks Down on Fuel Smuggling: Two Major Networks Dismantled

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Chad Cracks Down on Fuel Smuggling: Two Major Networks Dismantled
Punjab’s Green Move: 10,000 E-Bikes for Students to Boost Sustainable Transportation

By Mazhar Abbas

Punjab's Green Move: 10,000 E-Bikes for Students to Boost Sustainable Transportation
Colombian Military Forces Successfully Rescue Kidnapped Citizen in Buenavista

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Colombian Military Forces Successfully Rescue Kidnapped Citizen in Buenavista
Chad Approves New Constitution in Referendum: A Step Towards Democracy Amid Concerns

By Safak Costu

Chad Approves New Constitution in Referendum: A Step Towards Democracy Amid Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
China Prioritizes Cease-fire Negotiations and Citizen Safety Amid Myanmar Crisis
49 seconds
China Prioritizes Cease-fire Negotiations and Citizen Safety Amid Myanmar Crisis
Arizona Coyotes Score Dramatic Overtime Victory Over Colorado Avalanche
53 seconds
Arizona Coyotes Score Dramatic Overtime Victory Over Colorado Avalanche
China's Xi Jinping Tightens Grip on Military amid PLA Corruption Crackdown
1 min
China's Xi Jinping Tightens Grip on Military amid PLA Corruption Crackdown
The Debate Over WHO Growth Standards in India: A Closer Look
1 min
The Debate Over WHO Growth Standards in India: A Closer Look
Shashi Tharoor Hints at Possible Retirement after 2024 Elections
2 mins
Shashi Tharoor Hints at Possible Retirement after 2024 Elections
Tamil Nadu Mourns the Loss of 'Captain' Vijayakanth: A Tribute to His Legacy
2 mins
Tamil Nadu Mourns the Loss of 'Captain' Vijayakanth: A Tribute to His Legacy
Guardian’s Men's Test XI of the Year: Khawaja, Sharma, Williamson Shine
3 mins
Guardian’s Men's Test XI of the Year: Khawaja, Sharma, Williamson Shine
Healthcare Reforms Aiming for Cost Savings and Efficiency; Unique Property Deal Attracts Attention
4 mins
Healthcare Reforms Aiming for Cost Savings and Efficiency; Unique Property Deal Attracts Attention
Opposes Vandalism, Supports Pro-Kannada Protesters: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar
5 mins
Opposes Vandalism, Supports Pro-Kannada Protesters: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
1 hour
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
3 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
3 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
3 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app