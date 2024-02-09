Centinela Feed and Pet Supplies Opens New Store in Tustin: A Pawsome Pet Paradise

Amid the hustle and bustle of Tustin, Los Angeles, a new beacon for animal lovers has emerged. On February 8, Centinela Feed and Pet Supplies, a family-run business steeped in nearly a century of history, opened its doors to welcome furry friends and their owners to their latest store. This new venture is nestled conveniently beside Aldi, in the location once occupied by Tustin Lanes bowling alley and Orchard Supply Hardware (OSH).

Advertisment

A Century of Care and Counting

Established nearly a hundred years ago on Centinela Avenue in Mar Vista, the legacy of Centinela Feed and Pet Supplies has now expanded to the heart of Tustin. The new store carries forward the ethos of providing top-quality products and services for pets, with an extensive range of pet food, treats, and supplies tailored for dogs, cats, and pocket pets.

The grand opening weekend was a spectacle of joy and celebration, as pet owners reveled in the discounts offered, and vendors showcased their innovative products. A highlight of the event was the DIY washing stations, where dogs of all sizes could enjoy a refreshing wash.

Advertisment

A Treasure Trove of Pet Delights

The Tustin store boasts a diverse selection of pet food, including dry, frozen raw, freeze-dried, and wet food options. The store's commitment to catering to the unique dietary needs of pets is evident in their meticulously curated range of products. Notably, the store features Brushzees, a daily dog treat engineered for different chewing styles, promoting fresher breath and cleaner teeth.

Beyond food, the store offers a thoughtful selection of pet supplies, including toys, treats, waste management products, and dental care items. The offerings are designed to cater to the various needs and preferences of pets, ensuring that every visitor finds something suited to their companion.

Advertisment

A Community Hub for Animal Lovers

Centinela Feed and Pet Supplies is more than just a store; it's a gathering place for the Tustin community's animal lovers. The store's opening has breathed new life into the location once occupied by the beloved Tustin Lanes bowling alley and Orchard Supply Hardware (OSH). In its place, a vibrant hub has emerged, dedicated to the well-being and happiness of pets.

As the newest member of the Centinela Feed and Pet Supplies family, the Tustin store carries forward a rich legacy of care and compassion. With its wide range of pet supplies and commitment to the community, it promises to be a cherished destination for pet owners in Tustin and beyond.

Advertisment

Embracing a New Era of Pet Care

The opening of Centinela Feed and Pet Supplies in Tustin marks a significant milestone in the company's history. Born from humble beginnings on Centinela Avenue in Mar Vista nearly a century ago, the family-run business has now expanded its footprint to the bustling heart of Tustin. This new store, nestled beside Aldi and in the location once occupied by Tustin Lanes bowling alley and Orchard Supply Hardware (OSH), is more than just a store; it's a testament to the enduring legacy of care and compassion that Centinela Feed and Pet Supplies represents.

With its wide range of pet food, treats, and supplies, the Tustin store is poised to become a cherished destination for pet owners. From the diverse selection of food options to the innovative Brushzees dog treats, every product is carefully chosen to cater to the unique needs and preferences of pets. As the Tustin community embraces this new hub for animal lovers, Centinela Feed and Pet Supplies continues to uphold its commitment to providing the best for our furry friends, one paw at a time.