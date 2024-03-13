Centennial Codebreakers: WWII Bletchley Park Veterans Celebrate 100 Years in Port Talbot

Two remarkable women, Gwenfron Picken and Kath Morris, both hailing from Port Talbot and born just a week apart in 1924, recently marked a significant milestone in an extraordinary manner. Having contributed their intellect to the Allied forces' efforts by working as codebreakers at Bletchley Park during World War II, they finally met for the first time at a joint celebration of their 100th birthdays. Their work played a pivotal role in deciphering Nazi communications, significantly contributing to shortening the war.

Decoding History: The Bletchley Park Legacy

Both women left their homes during the tumultuous times of World War II to join the secretive code and cipher school at Bletchley Park, where they worked in the iconic huts and blocks of the Victorian mansion. This site became the UK's epicenter for breaking the Nazis' codes, including those sent by Adolf Hitler himself. Their efforts, alongside those of their colleagues, including the mathematician Alan Turing, were instrumental in developing machines that could decipher messages sent by the Nazi Enigma device. By 1943, thanks to Turing's bombe machine, 84,000 messages were being decoded each month, giving the Allies a critical advantage on multiple fronts.

A Historic Meeting in Port Talbot

The joint birthday celebration, organized by the Mother's Union at St Theodore's Parish Hall in Port Talbot, was more than just a personal milestone; it was a poignant reminder of the silent yet significant contributions made by thousands of individuals like Picken and Morris. Gwenfron Picken, who celebrated her birthday on April 29, and Kath Morris, who turned 100 on March 7, shared their joyous occasion with the community, highlighting not just their longstanding friendship but also their crucial roles in the Allied victory in WWII. Finola Pickwell, the armed forces' regional liaison officer, remarked on the delightful nature of their meeting after years of serving during wartime without knowing each other.

Reflections on a Century of Service and Sacrifice

The story of Picken and Morris is not just a tale of two centenarians celebrating a remarkable milestone; it is a testament to the enduring legacy of those who worked behind the scenes during one of history's darkest periods. Their reunion shines a light on the broader narrative of Bletchley Park and its invaluable contribution to ending World War II. As these women reflect on their lives and the roles they played in securing peace, their story encourages a deeper appreciation for the complexity and sacrifice inherent in war, reminding us of the importance of intelligence, perseverance, and the indomitable human spirit.