Celebrating Black History Month: A Symphony of Resilience and Triumph

On February 18, the New River Community College, in collaboration with its Black History Committee, will host a free guest speaker and music program to honor Black History Month. The keynote speaker, Wayne Scales, will share his journey as a black man navigating a STEM career. An African American pioneer in rocket science, Scales was the first from his community to be trained at Cornell University. Today, he serves as the J. Byron Maupin Professor of Engineering at Virginia Tech.

A Symphony of Resilience and Triumph

The event will be a harmonious blend of narratives and melodies, with the Jubilee Christian Center Choir and Sharon Edwards providing musical interludes. This symphony of voices and instruments aims to celebrate the resilience, triumphs, and contributions of Black Americans throughout history.

The Echoes of a Forgotten Past

The significance of Black History Month cannot be overstated. It serves as a poignant reminder of the struggles and sacrifices made by African Americans in their quest for equality and justice. The echoes of a forgotten past still resonate, highlighting the importance of acknowledging and preserving this history.

Reclaiming the Narrative

Recent attempts to whitewash history and downplay the impact of slavery and racism are alarming. It is crucial now more than ever to reclaim the narrative and ensure that the stories of African Americans are accurately represented in the annals of history.