Celebrating 60 Years of Sino-French Diplomatic Relations: A Reflection and A Look Ahead

In a grand celebration hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Paris, the 60th anniversary of Sino-French diplomatic relations was commemorated alongside the welcoming of the Chinese New Year. The event served as a reflection of the deep-rooted camaraderie and shared history between the two nations.

A Look Back at the Roots of Sino-French Relations

The centerpiece of the event was a photo exhibition, recounting the pivotal moment in 1964 when France, under the leadership of President Charles de Gaulle, became the first major Western nation to recognize China. The photos traced a timeline of the partnership, underscoring the enduring principles of independence, mutual understanding, and mutual benefits that have shaped the cooperation between the two countries.

The Celebration: A Blend of Diplomacy and Culture

Over 300 guests, including business leaders, former ambassadors, and politicians attended the event. Among them was Jean-Pierre Raffarin, former Prime Minister of France, who emphasized the significance of 2024 for Sino-French cooperation, particularly in the spheres of cultural exchange, tourism, and the Olympics. The cultural program featured a stirring performance by the Paris Chamber Orchestra, playing Tan Dun's 'Intercourse of Fire and Water', and an innovative cooking show featuring a blind-folded chef, adding a touch of drama to the proceedings.

Looking Ahead: Strengthening Sino-French Cooperation

In his address, Lu Shaye, China's Ambassador to France, spoke of the positive outcomes that have emerged from the Sino-French partnership over the years. Meanwhile, Jean-Pierre Raffarin anticipated Chinese athletes winning gold medals in the upcoming Olympics, extending New Year's greetings to French and Chinese friends. The event concluded on a high note, reiterating the commitment to strengthening Sino-French relations in the years to come.