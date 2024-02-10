Celebrating 40 Years of Philanthropy: The 33rd Annual Leadership 100 Conference

In a testament to four decades of philanthropic commitment, the 33rd Annual Leadership 100 Conference is set to take place from February 29 to March 3, 2024, at The Ritz-Carlton in Naples, Florida. This year's conference will commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the Archbishop Iakovos Leadership 100 Fund, a milestone in the organization's history.

A Celebration of Philanthropy and Legacy

The conference, chaired by Demetrios G. Logothetis, will feature an exhibit titled 'Leadership 100, 1984 to 2024, 40 Years of Philanthropic Service.' The exhibit, which will run at the National Hellenic Museum in Chicago until May 2024, will showcase the organization's impact and achievements over the past four decades.

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros will deliver a lecture on March 1 in honor of the 40th Anniversary. The event will bring together distinguished leaders from various fields, including General Andrew Poppas, Commanding General of the US Army Forces Command; Matina Kolokotronis, Chief Operating Officer of the Sacramento Kings; and Colonel Matthew Bogdanos, Chief of the Antiquities Trafficking Unit at the New York District Attorney’s Office.

Engaging Discourse and Networking Opportunities

The conference will provide a platform for engaging discussions and networking opportunities. The Welcome Reception, L 100 General Assembly, Young Professionals’ Private Dialogue with Archbishop Elpidophoros, and the Grand Banquet are among the planned events. These gatherings will not only foster connections among attendees but also engage them in conversations about the future of philanthropy and leadership.

In addition to the planned activities, golf and tennis tournaments will offer participants a chance to unwind and enjoy some friendly competition. The conference will also feature a 40th Anniversary book and a video that will capture the essence of the Leadership 100's mission and achievements.

A Legacy of Service and Commitment

Founded in 1984, the Archbishop Iakovos Leadership 100 Fund has been instrumental in providing resources to support the Greek Orthodox Church and its ministries. The organization's commitment to philanthropy and leadership development has made a significant impact on the Greek Orthodox community in the United States.

As the 33rd Annual Leadership 100 Conference approaches, attendees and supporters look forward to celebrating the organization's legacy and vision. The event will serve as a reminder of the power of philanthropy and the importance of strong leadership in shaping a better future for the Greek Orthodox community and beyond.

From February 29 to March 3, 2024, The Ritz-Carlton in Naples, Florida, will become the epicenter of philanthropic discourse and celebration. The 33rd Annual Leadership 100 Conference promises to be a memorable event, honoring the legacy of the Archbishop Iakovos Leadership 100 Fund and its 40 years of service. With engaging discussions, networking opportunities, and a celebration of the organization's achievements, the conference will inspire attendees to continue the mission of philanthropy and leadership in the years to come.