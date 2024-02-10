Cate Blanchett as 'Middle-Aged Barbie' Steals the Show at 2024 AACTA Awards

Cate Blanchett, dressed as 'Middle-Aged Barbie,' stole the show at the 2024 AACTA Awards on the Gold Coast. She presented the Trailblazer Award to Margot Robbie, who expressed her admiration for Blanchett in her acceptance speech.

A Night of Glamour and Emotion

The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) Awards ceremony was held on the Gold Coast, with Cate Blanchett stealing the show in a bright pink gown and large Sia-style bow. She jokingly referred to herself as 'Middle-Aged Barbie' while presenting the Trailblazer Award to Margot Robbie.

Robbie, visibly moved by Blanchett's presence, accepted the gold statuette and acknowledged her lifelong admiration for the actress. "If you asked me growing up who my favourite actor was, my answer was always, and will always be, Cate Blanchett," Robbie said.

A Heartfelt Speech from Margot Robbie

Robbie, who grew up on the Gold Coast, shared her emotions about receiving the award on the same stage where she performed in an interschool dance eisteddfod 20 years ago. She emphasized the importance of dreaming big and thanked her family and friends for their support.

Later in the evening, Robbie returned to the stage to collect the International Award for Best Lead Actress in Film for her role in 'Barbie.' She gave a rare shoutout to her husband, Tom Ackerley, calling him the 'biggest Ken of them all.'

Rebel Wilson's Controversial Joke

The ceremony was hosted by Rebel Wilson, who made a controversial joke about cancer that was met with awkward laughs and groans from the audience. Despite this, the rest of her hosting duties went smoothly, with many of her jabs at Queensland receiving rapturous applause and laughter.

The Australian horror movie 'Talk To Me' was the biggest winner of the night, taking home eight awards in total. The production won Best Film, Best Lead Actress in Film for Sophie Wilde, and five technical awards earlier in the week.

In the TV categories, 'The Newsreader' won Best Drama Series and Best Lead Actress in a Drama for Anna Torv. 'Bluey' took home the award for Best Children's Program, and 'Colin From Accounts' won Best Narrative Comedy Series.

Real-life couple Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer accepted the award for 'Colin From Accounts,' while Cal Wilson's husband and Jock Zonfrillo's wife accepted awards on behalf of their late spouses in touching moments on stage.

As the evening came to a close, Margot Robbie's heartfelt speech, Cate Blanchett's memorable appearance, and Rebel Wilson's controversial joke were the main talking points of the night. The 2024 AACTA Awards celebrated the best of Australian cinema and television, with 'Talk To Me' emerging as the standout success of the event.