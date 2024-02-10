As the world hurtles towards a digital revolution, concerns about a cashless society emerge. Sky News host Rowan Dean is among those voicing worries, fearing 'sinister forces' aim to eradicate cash entirely. This apprehension surfaces as digital payment methods gain popularity and accessibility, causing a steady decline in physical currency use.

The Clash of Tradition and Technology

In the UK, where most transactions are now digital, Skehan's pub in London stands as a beacon of tradition. Owner Bryan Fitzsimons maintains low prices and a loyal customer base by accepting cash for all orders under £10. He cites the inconvenience for older patrons and high fees associated with card payments as reasons to continue accepting cash. Among the pub's 80 regulars, half rely on cash.

The challenges faced by small businesses and individuals in a cashless society are becoming increasingly apparent. Bob Katter, an independent Queensland MP, was recently refused cash payment at a Parliament House cafe, sparking a debate about Australia's shift towards a cashless society.

A Battle for Control

Chris Grice, the CEO of National Seniors Australia, expressed concerns about the inconvenience and hardship this transition may cause for older Australians uncomfortable with online banking or susceptible to credit card scams. He emphasized that cash remains a valid form of currency and should be accepted.

Mr. Katter argued that in a cashless society, banks would have control over people's lives. However, the ACCC stated that businesses have the right to choose their payment methods, provided they inform consumers before making a purchase.

The Digital Surge

Digital payments on smartphones have skyrocketed from $746m in 2018 to over $93bn in 2022. Despite these figures, the Albanese government is considering regulating digital payment wallets similarly to other payment methods.

In China, the banking sector is undergoing a significant transformation driven by fintech, including the introduction of the central bank digital currency (DC/EP or e-CNY). This shift brings benefits such as enhanced convenience and improved efficiency but also presents challenges for commercial banks.

To address these challenges and protect consumer rights, banks must adhere to fundamental rules like the Cybersecurity Law, Data Security Law, and Personal Information Protection Law. They must also accelerate their strategic transformations to strengthen information systems and shift to online platforms.

Millions of Australians still rely on bank branches for their financial needs, especially the elderly and people with disabilities. Finance Sector Union national secretary Julia Angrisano criticized banks for prioritizing profits over customer service and abandoning communities.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's retail sector has surpassed the 60% target set by the Financial Sector Development Program for electronic payments, with 62% of aggregate payments being made electronically last year. This achievement is part of the Kingdom's ongoing efforts to promote a cashless society and increase the share of non-cash transactions to 70% by 2030.

As the world moves towards a cashless society, concerns about hidden motivations and potential losses of freedom and privacy persist. The debate continues over who controls this transition and how it impacts individuals and businesses alike.

Despite the convenience offered by digital payment methods, voices like Rowan Dean's remind us to question the unseen forces driving these changes. Balancing progress with preservation of traditional practices becomes crucial in shaping a future where technology serves humanity rather than dominating it.