Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023

The World Heart Report 2023 has cast a spotlight on the global health crisis that Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), including cardiac arrests, have become. As the leading cause of death worldwide, the growth in the number of CVD-related fatalities is alarming. A significant increase from 12.1 million in 1990 to 18.6 million in 2019, marking a 53 percent surge in heart disease incidences, paints a grim picture of heart health globally.

India’s Heart Health Crisis

In India, sudden cardiac death (SCD) claims approximately 5.6 lakh lives annually, with a substantial portion of victims being under the age of 50. This worrying trend of cardiac arrests among young adults underscores the necessity for preventive measures across all age groups. Heart health management is a lifelong commitment, and midlife emerges as a critical period for regular monitoring and early detection.

The Role of Family and Community

Activities with family and community play a pivotal role in maintaining heart health. These engagements offer a blend of physical, emotional, and educational benefits. As individuals age, the importance of routine health check-ups escalates, incorporating screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol profile, blood sugar tests, CRP test, EKG or ECG, echocardiogram, coronary calcium scan, and HbA1c test. These checks are instrumental in identifying and managing the risk factors associated with heart disease, thereby reducing the chances of cardiac arrest and enhancing overall cardiovascular health.

COVID-19 and Heart Health

The year 2022 saw a 12.5% rise in deaths due to heart attacks compared to the previous year, with heart attacks claiming the lives of 32,457 people. This surge in heart-related fatalities has been paralleled by a surge in studies linking COVID-19 to degraded heart function post-infection. A team of Japanese researchers has even projected the potential for a heart failure epidemic as a result of COVID-19. Experts have highlighted several factors that augment the risk of a heart attack, such as high sodium intake, lack of exercise, smoking, binge drinking, a sedentary lifestyle, and high haemoglobin levels. The advice from doctors is clear – avoid over-exercise as excessive physical stress and ensuing complications can have a profound impact on overall health and well-being.

Cholesterol Variability and Heart Disease

A study conducted in China examined the relationship between visit-to-visit lipid variability and the risk of ischemic heart disease (IHD). The researchers evaluated lipid variability in over 30,000 individuals and discovered that higher variability in LDL-C, HDL-C, and TC levels was linked to an increased risk of IHD. The findings suggest that lipid variability could be recognized as an independent risk factor of IHD. This further emphasizes the importance of regular monitoring and lifestyle modifications in the management of heart health.