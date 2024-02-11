Explore Ireland: 'My Favourite Waterbody' Photo Contest Captures Liquid Landscapes

Beneath Ireland's ever-changing skies, a new invitation beckons the shutterbugs of Mayo and beyond. LAWPRO, a shared service representing 31 local authorities across the Emerald Isle, has announced a nationwide photography competition titled 'My Favourite Waterbody'. This contest aims to honor and highlight the country's diverse and captivating waterways.

Advertisment

A Celebration of Ireland's Liquid Landscapes

From the Wild Atlantic's roaring waves to the tranquil inland lakes, Ireland's waterbodies hold a unique allure. The 'My Favourite Waterbody' competition seeks to capture this enchantment through the lens of amateur and professional photographers alike.

LAWPRO, dedicated to improving water quality in partnership with local authorities, is the driving force behind this initiative. By focusing on the aesthetic appeal of these waterbodies, LAWPRO hopes to foster a deeper appreciation for their preservation and conservation.

Advertisment

Unleashing Creativity Across Generations

The competition welcomes entries from all age groups, making it a truly inclusive event. Entrants under the age of 18 are required to have their submissions made by a parent or guardian. This open approach ensures that the beauty of Ireland's waterbodies can be interpreted and shared by photographers young and old.

Prizes That Reflect the Spirit of the Competition

Advertisment

The grand prize for the overall winner is a €500 voucher for Powerscourt Hotel Resort and Spa, an idyllic retreat nestled in the Wicklow Mountains. The winner will also receive an A3 framed print of their winning photograph, a tangible reminder of their artistic achievement.

Regional winners will not be left empty-handed either, each receiving a framed print of their successful entry. Moreover, the top photographs will be featured in LAWPRO's 2025 calendar, offering a visual journey through Ireland's most cherished waterbodies.

Submissions for the 'My Favourite Waterbody' competition are open until 5 pm on March 15, 2024. Interested participants are invited to email their photographs to [email protected]. As the deadline approaches, anticipation builds for the unveiling of Ireland's favourite waterbodies, captured in all their splendour.

Advertisment

A Symphony of Splashes and Shutter Clicks

The 'My Favourite Waterbody' competition not only celebrates the beauty of Ireland's waterbodies but also the power of photography. Each submission tells a story, a moment frozen in time, reflecting the photographer's unique perspective. In this symphony of splashes and shutter clicks, LAWPRO weaves a tapestry of Ireland's liquid landscapes, inviting us all to appreciate their beauty and importance.

The Race Against Time

As the closing date of March 15th, 2024, looms, photographers across Mayo and Ireland are urged to seize this opportunity. With prizes that echo the spirit of the competition and the chance to showcase their work on a national platform, there's no time to waste. The countdown has begun, and Ireland's favourite waterbodies await their moment in the spotlight.

The 'My Favourite Waterbody' photography competition, spearheaded by LAWPRO, is more than just a contest. It's a celebration of Ireland's iconic waterways and scenic landscapes, a testament to the power of photography, and a call to action for water conservation. As the deadline approaches, the anticipation grows. Who will capture the essence of Ireland's waterbodies, and what stories will their images tell? The stage is set, and the race is on.