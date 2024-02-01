CAPHRA Urges Rethink of Global Tobacco Control, Advocates Harm Reduction

The Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA) has publicly challenged the global tobacco control strategy, particularly criticizing the World Health Organisation's Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC) for its exclusionary practices and prohibitionist approach towards safer alternatives to tobacco. The pronouncement underscores the need for reassessment of the current strategies in place, advocating for a more inclusive and evidence-based approach that prioritizes harm reduction.

Questioning the Status Quo

CAPHRA's Executive Coordinator, Nancy Loucas, has pointedly criticized the FCTC's current policies for inadvertently supporting the use of more harmful traditional tobacco products by excluding less harmful alternatives. The organization posits that embracing these alternatives could lead to a significant reduction in smoking rates and cigarette sales, thereby mitigating the global burden of tobacco-related diseases.

Prohibitionist Influence and Human Rights

The organization further raises concerns over the influence of prohibitionist groups within the WHO FCTC. These groups, staunch advocates for the outright ban of reduced-risk products, leave consumers with no other recourse but to continue using traditional tobacco. CAPHRA argues that this policy not only overlooks a significant human rights issue but also lacks compassion for those attempting to shield themselves from the harms of smoking.

A Call for Change

In its call for a change in the WHO FCTC's approach, CAPHRA proposes a shift towards an inclusive, evidence-based strategy that embraces harm reduction. This strategy would acknowledge the potential of reduced-risk products in reducing the global burden of tobacco-related diseases. It's a plea for a more humane approach to tobacco control, one that prioritizes the health of consumers and recognizes their right to safer alternatives.