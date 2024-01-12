en English
Africa

Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:26 pm EST
In a historic public health achievement, the World Health Organization (WHO) has officially declared Cape Verde malaria-free. This makes Cape Verde the first sub-Saharan African country to reach this status in half a century, a significant milestone in the global fight against malaria. The declaration follows a rigorous assessment process affirming the absence of indigenous malaria cases in the country for at least three consecutive years.

Strategic Interventions and Effective Policies

The victory against malaria is the culmination of a sustained campaign involving strategic interventions such as the distribution of insecticide-treated bed nets, indoor residual spraying, and improved diagnostics and treatment protocols. It is a testament to the country’s strong political will, effective policies, community engagement, and multisectoral collaboration. Cape Verde has not detected any indigenous malaria cases since January 2018, demonstrating the effectiveness of these interventions.

Implications for Cape Verde and the Region

The WHO’s certification is expected to boost socio-economic activities, particularly tourism, in Cape Verde. This achievement is particularly significant given the country’s past struggles with malaria, which saw its last peak in the late 1980s. Today, Cape Verde’s success serves as an inspiring example for other countries in the region and beyond, highlighting the potential for eliminating the disease with concerted efforts and international support.

Global Recognition and Future Prospects

The WHO’s certification of a country as malaria-free is a formal recognition that the country has interrupted indigenous transmission of the parasite for at least three years under the oversight of a national surveillance system capable of rapidly detecting and responding to all malaria cases. This milestone puts Cape Verde in a select group of countries that have managed to eliminate malaria. The country’s health system, strengthened through malaria elimination efforts, will now be instrumental in combating other mosquito-borne diseases. Cape Verde’s journey to malaria elimination has been challenging, with severe epidemics in the past, but its persistent efforts have led to this monumental achievement. The success of Cape Verde sets a precedent for other small countries on the continent, showing that containment and elimination policies can indeed work.

author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

