Canary Islands

Transatlantic Rowing Crew Uses Champagne Bottle for Repair after Marlin Attack

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:42 am EST
Transatlantic Rowing Crew Uses Champagne Bottle for Repair after Marlin Attack

On a crisp New Year’s Eve, a marlin, one of the ocean’s most formidable creatures, unexpectedly punctured the boat of a transatlantic rowing crew participating in the ‘World’s Toughest Row,’ a grueling 3,000-mile challenge. The crew, comprised of Maddie Difazio Wright, Grace Gilbert, and Grace G. Pybus, had no prior rowing experience, yet they managed to think on their feet and used an empty champagne bottle, among other items, to plug the hole.

Unforeseen Encounter with the Marlin

The marlin, a species known for its size and power, attacked the boat thrice, causing significant damage and breaking an oar. The trio, who had met online and prepared together for this nerve-wracking challenge, found themselves in an unprecedented predicament. Nevertheless, their quick thinking and resourcefulness prevailed. With the aid of a bucket, a fender, part of an oar, and litter bags, they managed to mend the damage and continue their daring journey.

On Course Despite Challenges

The team began their voyage from La Gomera in the Canary Islands towards Antigua on December 12. Despite facing the marlin attack and taking on some water, they remained steadfastly on course to complete the race. Initially, they had anticipated the crossing to take up to 50 days. However, the unforeseen marlin attack slowed their pace but failed to halt their progress.

Braving The Unpredictable Ocean

Throughout their journey, the crew is battling numerous challenges, from potential storms to waves reaching heights of up to 30 feet. They’re also prepared to deal with physical ailments such as blisters and sores. Equipped with dehydrated food rations and a water desalination unit, they remain persistent in the face of adversity. Their journey goes beyond personal accomplishment; they are also raising funds for various charities, adding a philanthropic element to their maritime adventure.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the ocean’s unpredictability and the resilience required from those who dare to navigate its waters. The Atlantic blue marlin, the species responsible for the attack, is considered endangered. Yet, it reminds us of the inherent dangers that lurk in the vast expanses of the sea, and the courage of those who, despite the risks, choose to venture into the unknown.

Canary Islands
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

