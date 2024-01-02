en English
Canada

Zunga Bus: Powell River’s On-Demand Transit Service Hangs in Balance

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:36 pm EST
Zunga Bus: Powell River’s On-Demand Transit Service Hangs in Balance

In the picturesque city of Powell River, a unique on-demand public transit service known as the Zunga Bus has been a lifeline for many members of the community. Since its inception as a pilot project in 2021, the service has provided a much-needed transportation solution, particularly for people with disabilities, seniors, retail workers, and parents without cars. However, the future of the Zunga Bus hangs in the balance, following a recent controversial City Council meeting.

Zunga Bus: A Beacon for Low-demand Areas

The Zunga Bus has operated in Westview, Powell River, offering door-to-door service daily, from 11 am to 6:30 pm. What sets the Zunga Bus apart from other public transit services is its funding model. It was not reliant on BC Transit for funding, instead drawing from the City’s general revenues and Climate Action Reserve Fund, supplemented by a one-time $100,000 grant from BC Transit in 2023. This innovative approach made it a beacon of hope for similar communities with lower demand or population density, such as qathet.

Controversial City Council Vote

On December 21, the fate of the Zunga Bus was hotly debated at a City Council meeting. The outcome was a 3-3 stalemate due to the absence of Councillor Cindy Elliott, leading to the expiration of funding on December 31. Mayor Ron Woznow criticized BC Transit for not stepping in to fund the Zunga Bus, while concurrently planning a similar service in Kelowna. He suggested that those who value the service should be prepared to fundraise for it, instead of looking to the City for financial support.

Hope for Reconsideration and Provincial Support

Despite the current funding impasse, there is a glimmer of hope for the Zunga Bus. The decision may be reconsidered in a special City Council meeting in January, and the funding for the service will be up for debate as part of the 2024-2028 Draft Financial Plan. Former councillor CaroleAnn Leishman expressed disappointment at the service’s cancellation and is advocating for provincial support for on-demand transit, including in Powell River. Thus, while the future of the Zunga Bus is uncertain, it remains a vital symbol of the need for innovative public transportation solutions in low-demand areas.

Canada Transportation
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

