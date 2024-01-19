Zaid Ali and Wife Yumna Expecting Second Child: Joyous Announcement Sparks Fan Excitement

Renowned Canadian comedian and YouTuber, Zaid Ali along with his wife Yumna Zaid, have delighted their fans worldwide with the announcement of their second child. The couple chose to share this joyous news via a charming video on Instagram, featuring their two-year-old son, Izyan, holding a chalkboard with the words, "I am going to be a big brother!"

Advertisment

Family and Fans Celebrate the News

The announcement sparked a wave of exhilaration and happiness, not just within the family but also among their extensive fan base. Zaid expressed his heartfelt gratitude with the phrase "Alhamdulillah" ("Praise be to God"), as they gear up to welcome another member into their family. The video concluded with a touching family hug, visibly overjoyed at the anticipation of the new arrival.

Overflowing Congratulatory Messages

Advertisment

The comments section of the post was brimming with congratulatory messages and expressions of anticipation from fans and fellow creators. The prospect of greeting the newest member of the Zaid family has clearly sparked immense excitement among the couple's followers and peers.

From Marriage to Growing Family

Zaid and Yumna tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their first son, Izyan, in 2021. Their journey from marriage to parenthood has been closely followed by fans across the globe. With the announcement of their second child, the couple continues to share their family's growth and joy with their followers, fostering a strong connection with their audience.