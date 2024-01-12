en English
Canada

Yukon’s Stalking Statistics Above National Average: The Role of Community Support

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:06 am EST
Yukon’s Stalking Statistics Above National Average: The Role of Community Support

Residents of Yukon are more likely to experience stalking than the average Canadian, as revealed by recent data from Statistics Canada. These unsettling figures may be influenced by the inherent challenges of remote living, including unreliable internet, lack of cellphone access, and significant distance from neighbors. As we enter Stalking Awareness Month this January, the urgency to address this issue becomes even more pronounced.

Surpassing the National Average

In 2022, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) recorded 106 ‘criminal harassment’ offences in Yukon. This rate is more than triple the national average. Additionally, ‘indecent/harassing communications’ offences were reported 162 times, a number that is approximately five times higher than the Canadian average. The victims of these stalking incidents are predominantly women and young individuals.

The Role of the Community

Crickett Wilder, from the Dawson Women’s Shelter, is urging the community to learn how to support those at risk. She emphasized the difficulty victims often face in seeking help, with many delaying until situations escalate to extremely dangerous levels. The key to addressing this issue, according to Wilder, is encouraging the community to play a proactive role. This includes recognizing and addressing stalking, offering support to victims, connecting them to available resources, and ensuring their safety.

Support for Indigenous Women

The Yukon Aboriginal Women’s Council provides a lifeline for Indigenous women in Whitehorse. The council offers counseling support and other services, like the Sally & Sisters program. Joy O’Brien, the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) Outreach Program Coordinator, assists women in documenting stalking incidents and deciding whether to involve the RCMP. To maintain a safe environment for women who may feel uncomfortable in the presence of men, men are asked to leave the center.

As Yukon grapples with its alarming stalking statistics, the need for community support, resources, and awareness is more crucial than ever. The role of each individual in recognizing, addressing, and preventing stalking cannot be overstated. As we mark Stalking Awareness Month, let this form a call to action for all Yukon residents.

Canada Crime
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

