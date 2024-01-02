Yukon Schools in Crisis: Critical Shortage of Teachers-On-Call

Yukon schools are grappling with an alarming dearth of teachers-on-call (TOCs), a crisis that has particularly escalated at the onset of the 2023-24 academic year. The scarcity of TOCs, a local term for substitute teachers, has reached such a critical point that school principals have had to employ innovative solutions to ensure uninterrupted learning. These makeshift measures include deploying educational assistants to step into the teaching role.

Impact on Education Quality and Staff Wellbeing

At F.H. Collins Secondary School, a stark reality paints the picture: only 40% of teacher absences were covered in the initial four weeks of school, at times plummeting to a dismal 32%. The Holy Family School Council, deeply concerned, has been urging education officials to address this chronic shortage urgently. However, the stark contrast between the number of TOCs registered with the Department of Education and their actual availability is alarming. Principals report daily short-staffing, revealing a dire need to merge classes or use staff inappropriately to cover absences.

The ripple effects of this crisis extend beyond the schools’ administrative staff. The students bear the brunt as specialised staff, such as educational assistants and counsellors, are redirected from their primary roles to fill teaching positions. This shift in roles significantly impacts the quality of education for vulnerable students who are deprived of specialised services. The burden falls heavily on full-time staff, raising concerns about staff wellbeing and the looming threat of burnout.

Suggested Improvements and Future Negotiations

The Yukon Association of Education Professionals, along with school principals, has proposed several improvements to combat this issue. These suggestions include better compensation and benefits for TOCs, eliminating the need for yearly reapplication, and enhancing systems for monitoring TOC availability. Some stakeholders are even considering shifting to a full-time substitute teacher model.

As the negotiations for a new collective agreement between the government and educators’ union loom on the horizon, the TOC crisis is expected to be a significant point of discussion. The outcome of these negotiations could potentially reshape the landscape of substitute teaching in Yukon schools, with the hope of resolving the chronic TOC shortage.