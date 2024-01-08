en English
Youthful Desires: The Canadian Dream of Punjab’s Youth

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:02 am EST
Youthful Desires: The Canadian Dream of Punjab’s Youth

The desire to migrate to Canada is embedded in the heart of Punjab’s youth, particularly in the town of Nawanshahr. The dream is fueled by success stories in Punjabi music and cinema, and the perception of Canada as a land of opportunities. Figures like Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon, alongside films such as ‘Aaja Mexico Challiye,’ have played an instrumental role in shaping this image.

The Lure of Canadian Dreams

The Punjabi youth’s fascination with Canada extends beyond simple economic betterment. It’s about safety, individual freedoms, and civil liberties. Women, in particular, view immigration as a path to a safer and more autonomous life. The ease of obtaining permanent residency in Canada serves as an added incentive.

A Mirror of Dissatisfaction

The trend is a reflection of a deeper dissatisfaction with local job prospects. A recent survey found Punjabi youth to be the most discontent in India. This dissatisfaction is not just economic; it also stems from a desire for a more fulfilling life – a life imagined to be possible in Canada.

The Role of Influencers

Influencers like Angel Sharma, who document their Canadian immigration journey on YouTube, further stoke this longing among the youth. The illegal ‘donkey route’, despite its challenges and risks, is highlighted in films and by influencers, but the dream persists.

The phenomenon is not exclusive to India. Films such as ‘Zinda Bhaag’ depict similar sentiments in Pakistan’s Punjab, revealing the shared culture of desperate youth across the border.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

