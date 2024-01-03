Young Designers: Fostering Creativity and Community Engagement in Winnipeg Schools

Breaking barriers of conventional education, the Winnipeg School Division has introduced an innovative extracurricular program, Young Designers. With an aim to cultivate play-based learning and creativity, it provides a nurturing environment for young students to explore and expand their imaginations. Part of a broader initiative, Young Designers is redefining the educational landscape, fostering a sense of community, and promoting a unique hands-on approach to learning.

Fusing STEAM and Play-Based Learning

Operating under the STEAM initiative (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics), Young Designers encourages students to undertake hands-on exploration and learn academic lessons through activities led by themselves. Each weekly session, encompassing nursery-to-Grade 2 students, is a blend of free play, a group read-aloud, and a STEAM design challenge based on a storybook of the week. Not only does this approach spark creativity, but it also equips students with essential skills such as collaboration, oral language, and negotiation.

Community Engagement and Resource Provision

With an impressive grant of $500,000, the program bestows participating schools with STEAM kits, books, and professional development. Each family involved receives a copy of the weekly storybook, fostering a sense of unity and shared learning beyond the confines of the classroom. Young Designers also offers community meals, providing an opportunity for families to bond and engage in informal learning experiences together.

Impacting Lives and Inspiring Change

Since its inception in February 2023, Young Designers has made significant strides, earning accolades for boosting confidence and leadership skills among children. A case in point is the experience of Rene Chicoine’s grandchildren, who received unorthodox Christmas gifts inspired by the values of the program. With such visible impact, the program is set to expand to various elementary schools by the end of the 2023-24 school year. To further bolster this inquiry-based learning, the Winnipeg School Division has newly appointed an assistant superintendent of innovation, STEAM, and engagement.

All in all, the Young Designers program is pushing the boundaries of traditional education, paving the way for a more holistic, creative, and engaging learning journey for students.

