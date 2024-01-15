Yorkton RCMP Apprehends Suspects Linked to Violent Robbery and Assault Case

In a display of prompt and effective law enforcement, the Yorkton Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have successfully apprehended a suspect linked to a violent robbery and assault incident. The incident, which spiraled into a serious altercation among a group of individuals, left one man severely injured and hospitalized.

Midday Operation Leads to Multiple Arrests

Following the incident, a swift midday operation led to the arrest of five individuals at a residence in Yorkton. The execution of a search warrant further bolstered the case, leading to the recovery of ammunition, stolen items traced back to the assault victim, a stolen bag, and a menacing machete, painting a grim picture of the crime scene.

Charges Laid Against Three Individuals

Three of the arrested individuals, identified as Kyle Bodnarek, Daryl Razor, and Breeana Wright, are now facing serious charges of robbery and aggravated assault. Additional charges have been levied against Bodnarek for pointing a firearm, and against Wright for failing to comply with an undertaking, shining light on the severity of their criminal involvements.

Fourth Suspect Apprehended

The RCMP had been on the hunt for a fourth suspect, Jameson Demontigny, who had managed to evade initial arrest. However, relentless pursuit led to his eventual capture on Sunday, marking a significant breakthrough in the case. Demontigny has been charged with robbery, aggravated assault, and failing to comply with an undertaking, adding another name to the list of those held accountable for the incident.