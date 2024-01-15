en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

York Region Grapples with Discrimination Claims, Criminal Activity, and Traffic Concerns

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:09 am EST
York Region Grapples with Discrimination Claims, Criminal Activity, and Traffic Concerns

Leaders from the Miracle Arena in Woodbridge, Vaughan have sounded the alarm over what they perceive as discrimination by York Region officials against African asylum seekers. The pastors, including Minister Isaac Oppong, sought assistance from local politicians to house the asylum seekers on church property. However, their efforts were met with resistance as the Vaughan mayor deemed the proposed site unsuitable for living accommodations.

Discrimination Concerns Raised

In a move that has sparked controversy, the Vaughan mayor rejected the church’s proposal to house the asylum seekers, raising questions about the region’s commitment to inclusivity. The leaders of the Miracle Arena believe that this decision reflects a broader issue of discrimination against African asylum seekers in York Region.

Criminal Activity in York Region

In a separate incident in Richmond Hill, a man has been charged with child pornography offenses following a comprehensive investigation by Toronto police. The suspect was linked to specific usernames employed on various social media platforms.

Additionally, Vaughan police are currently investigating a ‘targeted’ shooting incident. Detectives are probing potential connections to a series of shootings that transpired in the northwest area of Toronto on the same evening.

Weather and Traffic Updates

York Region residents can expect a sunny day until noon, with gusty winds and chilly temperatures. According to Environment Canada, the weather will likely shift in the evening, with increasing cloudiness and flurries anticipated.

The Ministry of Transportation has also announced multiple highway closures in York Region. Ongoing roadwork on Highways 400, 404, 427, 48, and 9 is expected to cause traffic delays. Motorists are advised to plan their trips accordingly and seek alternative routes when necessary.

0
Canada Crime Weather
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
6 seconds ago
Local Homeless Shelters Brace for Cold Snap, Pledge No One Turned Away
The imminent plummet in temperatures to -10C in the Waterloo region and Guelph, with overnight lows nearing -15C, has local homeless shelters bracing for a surge in demand for warm spaces. Shelters managed by The Working Centre are already operating at full capacity, with no space for additional overflow beds. Their facilities, including the shelters
Local Homeless Shelters Brace for Cold Snap, Pledge No One Turned Away
Podcast Shines Light on Migrant Worker Abuse in York Region
21 seconds ago
Podcast Shines Light on Migrant Worker Abuse in York Region
Canada's Ambiguous Stance on South Africa's Genocide Case against Israel
42 seconds ago
Canada's Ambiguous Stance on South Africa's Genocide Case against Israel
Legendary Filmmaker Ivan Reitman Passes Away, Leaving a Rich Cinematic Legacy
6 seconds ago
Legendary Filmmaker Ivan Reitman Passes Away, Leaving a Rich Cinematic Legacy
Canada Expands Procurements for Non-Emitting Electricity: A Nationwide Effort
10 seconds ago
Canada Expands Procurements for Non-Emitting Electricity: A Nationwide Effort
Impressive Rise in CanadaBis Capital's Stock: An Insight Into the Company's High ROE
19 seconds ago
Impressive Rise in CanadaBis Capital's Stock: An Insight Into the Company's High ROE
Latest Headlines
World News
U.S. Constitution and Political Crises: A Thorough Critique and Counterargument
7 seconds
U.S. Constitution and Political Crises: A Thorough Critique and Counterargument
Sebastian Ofner: From World No. 193 to 37 - A Tale of Determination and Resilience
22 seconds
Sebastian Ofner: From World No. 193 to 37 - A Tale of Determination and Resilience
Bob Brunkhorst Declares Candidacy for Bremer County Board of Supervisors
30 seconds
Bob Brunkhorst Declares Candidacy for Bremer County Board of Supervisors
5150 Triathlon CamSur: A Triumphant Return to the Ironman Calendar
41 seconds
5150 Triathlon CamSur: A Triumphant Return to the Ironman Calendar
Canada's Ambiguous Stance on South Africa's Genocide Case against Israel
43 seconds
Canada's Ambiguous Stance on South Africa's Genocide Case against Israel
Mama Joy: South Africa's Superfan's Viral Journey to Africa Cup of Nations
45 seconds
Mama Joy: South Africa's Superfan's Viral Journey to Africa Cup of Nations
Reframing Home Cleaning Habits: Health Over Aesthetics
48 seconds
Reframing Home Cleaning Habits: Health Over Aesthetics
President's Visit and Meghalaya Games: A Historic Moment for Meghalaya
55 seconds
President's Visit and Meghalaya Games: A Historic Moment for Meghalaya
Shashi Naidoo: A Storm in the Social Media Teacup Over Israel-Palestine Views
1 min
Shashi Naidoo: A Storm in the Social Media Teacup Over Israel-Palestine Views
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
7 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
30 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
59 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app