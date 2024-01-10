en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Yellowknife Health Crisis: Frame Lake Clinic Closure Adds to Strain

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:47 pm EST
Yellowknife Health Crisis: Frame Lake Clinic Closure Adds to Strain

A sudden blow to the health infrastructure in the heart of Canada’s Northwest Territories has left the residents of Yellowknife grappling with a severe winter cold snap coupled with the closure of the Frame Lake Community Health Clinic due to heating problems. This unexpected closure has come less than a week after the shutdown of another clinic in the area, the Yellowknife Primary Care Centre, due to flooding.

Overcapacity Amid a Health Crisis

The closure of these vital health clinics has occurred at a time when the region is battling an onslaught of influenza, RSV, and COVID-19 cases. This has led to an overcapacity crisis at local health institutions, including Stanton Hospital, which is currently dealing with a surge of patients far exceeding its bed capacity. As a result, the healthcare staff is forced to triage patients in the emergency department based on the urgency of their symptoms.

A Domino Effect

The Yellowknife Primary Care Centre had only recently resumed operations after the flood-induced shutdown when the Frame Lake Clinic, to which some appointments from the primary clinic had been redirected, was struck by heating issues. This sequence of events has led to a domino effect, exacerbating the strain on the already overwhelmed healthcare system.

Uncertainty Looms

The Frame Lake Clinic operates in a leased facility, adding another layer of complexity to the situation. The date for the clinic’s reopening hinges on the property manager’s timeline for restoring the heat. As of now, the specific cause behind the heating problem at the Frame Lake health center remains undisclosed. The Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority (NTHSSA) staff are working tirelessly to reschedule appointments for impacted patients, advising them to reach out to the Yellowknife Primary Care Centre for new appointments.

The residents of Yellowknife are currently at the mercy of the harsh winter, a healthcare crisis, and the unforeseeable timeline for the restoration of crucial health services. As the cold snap continues, so does their wait for the reopening of the Frame Lake Community Health Clinic.

0
Canada Health Weather
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
10 mins ago
Constellation Software Rockets to Record High: A Canadian Berkshire Hathaway in the Making
On the bustling floor of the Toronto Stock Exchange, one ticker has been drawing significant attention. Constellation Software (CSU.TO), a company known for acquiring niche software firms, has seen its stock rocket to an all-time high. The company’s meteoric rise has drawn comparisons to the legendary Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, thanks to Constellation’s strong management
Constellation Software Rockets to Record High: A Canadian Berkshire Hathaway in the Making
Actor Alan Ritchson Channels Jack Reacher in Real-Life Car Robbery Incident
2 hours ago
Actor Alan Ritchson Channels Jack Reacher in Real-Life Car Robbery Incident
Boeing 737 Max 9 Safety Concerns Escalate as Toronto Faces Property Tax Hike
2 hours ago
Boeing 737 Max 9 Safety Concerns Escalate as Toronto Faces Property Tax Hike
Atlantic Canadians' Mental Health Impacted by Escalating Financial Stress: Poll
16 mins ago
Atlantic Canadians' Mental Health Impacted by Escalating Financial Stress: Poll
Harvard Scientists Develop Game-Changing Solid-State Battery
24 mins ago
Harvard Scientists Develop Game-Changing Solid-State Battery
Nova Scotia Initiates Emergency Shelter Project to Combat Homelessness
1 hour ago
Nova Scotia Initiates Emergency Shelter Project to Combat Homelessness
Latest Headlines
World News
Tennessee Titans Eye Mike Kafka for Head Coaching Position
20 seconds
Tennessee Titans Eye Mike Kafka for Head Coaching Position
Purina Refutes Social Media Allegations of their Dog Food Causing Illness
35 seconds
Purina Refutes Social Media Allegations of their Dog Food Causing Illness
Police Fatally Shoot Man Brandishing Gun at Nowra Medical Centre
39 seconds
Police Fatally Shoot Man Brandishing Gun at Nowra Medical Centre
Exeter's Homeless: A Tale of Winter Endurance Amidst Rising Challenges
53 seconds
Exeter's Homeless: A Tale of Winter Endurance Amidst Rising Challenges
Abortion Rights: Biden Campaign Challenges Haley and DeSantis Ahead of Debate
2 mins
Abortion Rights: Biden Campaign Challenges Haley and DeSantis Ahead of Debate
Genetic Trait Predicting Pulmonary Hypertension Risk Identified by Researchers
3 mins
Genetic Trait Predicting Pulmonary Hypertension Risk Identified by Researchers
Palestinian Ambassador Calls for UK Accountability in Israel-Palestine Conflict
5 mins
Palestinian Ambassador Calls for UK Accountability in Israel-Palestine Conflict
Hunter Biden's Surprise Appearance Escalates Tensions: A Political Analysis
8 mins
Hunter Biden's Surprise Appearance Escalates Tensions: A Political Analysis
Investigative Report Reveals Alleged AfD's 'Remigration' Plan
9 mins
Investigative Report Reveals Alleged AfD's 'Remigration' Plan
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
40 mins
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
2 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
3 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
3 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
7 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
7 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
9 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
10 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
11 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app