Yatim Family Calls for Support for Grieving Families at Coroner’s Inquest

The family of Sammy Yatim, an 18-year-old fatally shot by a Toronto police officer in 2013, recently expressed their pain and struggle during a coroner’s inquest, calling upon the jurors to recommend support for families in similar situations of loss. The inquest, while not a re-examination of the events of that day or the culpability of the officer, James Forcillo, is centered around enhancing decision-making skills for the police and identifying best practices when responding to people in crisis.

Family’s Emotional Plea for Support

Each member of the Yatim family—Sammy’s mother, Sahar Bahadi, his father, Nabil Yatim, and his sister, Sara Yatim—addressed the jurors, their voices echoing through the courtroom with raw emotion. They spoke of their pain, the void left by Sammy’s death, and the urgent need for fully funded mental health support for families facing similar ordeals. Sammy’s mother Sahar described her son as the family’s “sunshine” and a talented individual, her words painting a poignant picture of the heartache she has had to endure adapting to life in Canada without her son.

The Incident and Aftermath

Sammy Yatim was alone, holding a small knife, on a streetcar when Officer Forcillo shot him in two separate volleys of bullets. Forcillo was acquitted of second-degree murder but was convicted of attempted murder for the second volley of shots. He received a six and a half year sentence and was granted full parole in 2020. Testimony and video footage of the incident were presented at the inquest, including statements from the streetcar driver, Chad Seymour.

Concluding Words

The Yatim family’s plea at the inquest highlights the larger issue of the need for better resources to help families cope with tragic losses and the importance of mental health support for those who have experienced similar situations. The inquest continues to explore mechanisms to improve decision-making skills among police personnel and best practices in responding to people in crisis, an initiative that, if successful, could prevent further fatal incidents such as Sammy’s.