XORTX Therapeutics Files Prospectus for Share Units Offering with Unique Warrant Features

XORTX Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage clinical pharmaceutical company, has recently filed a prospectus supplement for a non-brokered offering of up to 666,667 common share units. This move is expected to generate gross proceeds of up to $2 million, excluding offering expenses.

Details of the Offering

Each unit in the offering comprises one common share and one warrant. The warrant provides the holder the right to purchase an additional common share, priced at $4.50, within a two-year period. These common shares and warrants are immediately separable after issuance. The offering is expected to close around January 25, 2024.

Unique Feature: The Acceleration Clause

A noteworthy element of these warrants is the incorporation of an acceleration clause. This clause activates if the common shares trade at over $6.00 for 10 consecutive days on the TSX Venture Exchange. When triggered, it leads to an expedited expiration of the warrants, 30 business days after the notice.

XORTX and Plutus Bridge Capital: A New Partnership

In addition to the offering announcement, XORTX also revealed a new partnership with Plutus Bridge Capital Inc. Under this arrangement, Plutus Bridge Capital will provide social media marketing and related services to XORTX. This partnership aims to enhance XORTX’s visibility within the pharmaceutical sector, as the company continues to develop its clinically advanced products for kidney disease.