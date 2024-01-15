en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

XORTX Therapeutics Files Prospectus for Share Units Offering with Unique Warrant Features

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:09 am EST
XORTX Therapeutics Files Prospectus for Share Units Offering with Unique Warrant Features

XORTX Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage clinical pharmaceutical company, has recently filed a prospectus supplement for a non-brokered offering of up to 666,667 common share units. This move is expected to generate gross proceeds of up to $2 million, excluding offering expenses.

Details of the Offering

Each unit in the offering comprises one common share and one warrant. The warrant provides the holder the right to purchase an additional common share, priced at $4.50, within a two-year period. These common shares and warrants are immediately separable after issuance. The offering is expected to close around January 25, 2024.

Unique Feature: The Acceleration Clause

A noteworthy element of these warrants is the incorporation of an acceleration clause. This clause activates if the common shares trade at over $6.00 for 10 consecutive days on the TSX Venture Exchange. When triggered, it leads to an expedited expiration of the warrants, 30 business days after the notice.

XORTX and Plutus Bridge Capital: A New Partnership

In addition to the offering announcement, XORTX also revealed a new partnership with Plutus Bridge Capital Inc. Under this arrangement, Plutus Bridge Capital will provide social media marketing and related services to XORTX. This partnership aims to enhance XORTX’s visibility within the pharmaceutical sector, as the company continues to develop its clinically advanced products for kidney disease.

0
Business Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
6 seconds ago
China to Facilitate International Trade Excursions in 2024: A Strategic Leap Forward
In a strategic move to boost its international trade relationships and amplify the global footprint of its businesses, China is gearing up to orchestrate international tours for a number of foreign trade corporations in 2024. The primary aim of this initiative is to assist these corporations in expanding their market horizons and clinching lucrative contracts.
China to Facilitate International Trade Excursions in 2024: A Strategic Leap Forward
Iofina PLC Reports Increased Iodine Production, Falls Short of Forecast
1 min ago
Iofina PLC Reports Increased Iodine Production, Falls Short of Forecast
Hero MotoCorp's Strategic Shift: Targeting Urban and Premium Markets
1 min ago
Hero MotoCorp's Strategic Shift: Targeting Urban and Premium Markets
Fourth Milling Company of Saudi Arabia Prepares for IPO under Riyad Capital's Guidance
45 seconds ago
Fourth Milling Company of Saudi Arabia Prepares for IPO under Riyad Capital's Guidance
Electra Battery Materials Appoints Heather Smiles as VP Amidst Transition
53 seconds ago
Electra Battery Materials Appoints Heather Smiles as VP Amidst Transition
Amazon-Affiliated Editor Arrested for Child Endangerment, Sparks Corporate Responsibility Debate
55 seconds ago
Amazon-Affiliated Editor Arrested for Child Endangerment, Sparks Corporate Responsibility Debate
Latest Headlines
World News
Sunak Undeterred by YouGov Poll Pointing to Conservative Defeat
8 seconds
Sunak Undeterred by YouGov Poll Pointing to Conservative Defeat
Mayawati's BSP to Contest Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections Independently
11 seconds
Mayawati's BSP to Contest Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections Independently
China Under Xi Jinping: A Historical Rewrite for a New Era
11 seconds
China Under Xi Jinping: A Historical Rewrite for a New Era
Trump Emphasizes Importance of Voting Amid Subzero Temperatures in Iowa Rally
14 seconds
Trump Emphasizes Importance of Voting Amid Subzero Temperatures in Iowa Rally
Scotland Witnesses Highest Wait Times for Child Speech Therapy in Five Years
19 seconds
Scotland Witnesses Highest Wait Times for Child Speech Therapy in Five Years
Lehava Leader Ben-Zion 'Bentzi' Gopstein Convicted for Incitement to Racism
22 seconds
Lehava Leader Ben-Zion 'Bentzi' Gopstein Convicted for Incitement to Racism
BJP Launches 'Ek Baar Phir Modi Sarkar' Wall Writing Campaign Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024
39 seconds
BJP Launches 'Ek Baar Phir Modi Sarkar' Wall Writing Campaign Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024
NBA Honors Martin Luther King Jr. with Robust MLK Day Program
40 seconds
NBA Honors Martin Luther King Jr. with Robust MLK Day Program
Comoros Presidential Election: A Pivotal Moment for the Island Nation
40 seconds
Comoros Presidential Election: A Pivotal Moment for the Island Nation
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
39 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
48 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
49 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 hour
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app