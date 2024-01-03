Ximen Mining Corp. Accomplishes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Ximen Mining Corp., a public entity renowned for its strategic acquisition of gold assets in southern British Columbia, has successfully culminated a non-brokered private placement, initially declared on December 15, 2023. The accomplished placement involved the issuance of 2.5 million flow-through units at the value of $0.20 each, leading to the accumulation of gross proceeds amounting to $500,000. Every unit consists of one common share and half a common share purchase warrant. Whole warrants provide the opportunity to purchase additional shares at $0.25 within a 36-month timeframe following the closure of the deal.

Investment and Exploration Plans

The funds raised from this venture are specifically earmarked for the exploration of Ximen’s mineral properties in British Columbia. As an integral part of the transaction, Ximen compensated cash commissions and issued finder warrants to Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd., PI Financial Corp., and Canaccord Genuity Corp. The shares issued have been bifurcated into two tranches, each with distinct hold periods and are currently awaiting final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

A Strategic Approach to Resource Exploration

The flow-through shares have been structured to incur resource exploration expenses which will be renounced to the initial purchasers with an effective date no later than December 31, 2023. The potentiality of a related party transaction was also present, but the company adhered to regulatory exemptions due to the fair market value of the transaction not exceeding 25% of the company’s market capitalization.

Unwavering Focus on High-Grade Gold Assets

Undeterred by the complexities of the transaction, Ximen’s strategic focus remains unwavering, with a primary objective of acquiring high-grade gold assets. The company is ardently working towards advancing the Kenville Gold Mine towards production while practicing responsible development with a steadfast aversion to debt and dilution. In the pursuit of their zero-emission goals, Ximen has also entered into an agreement with Energy Plug Technologies Corp and Renewable Energy Power to design, power, and generate the Kenville Gold Mine in Nelson BC. This project includes the installation of lithium-iron phosphate storage batteries tied to solar panels and a 1MW Battery Storage System, thus exemplifying Ximen Mining’s commitment to renewable energy and sustainable practices.