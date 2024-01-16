World's First Winter Pickleball Spa Debuts in Quebec, Canada

In an unprecedented move, Destination Canada has unveiled the world's first winter pickleball spa, DinkDunk Pickleball Spa, in the heart of Quebec. This groundbreaking venture, open for a limited period from March 16 to March 23, 2024, merges the exhilarating sport of pickleball with rejuvenating winter wellness activities, all set against the backdrop of a quintessential Canadian winter.

Advertisment

Pickleball Meets Winter Wellness

The DinkDunk Pickleball Spa redefines luxury, with a pickleball court at its core, surrounded by a plethora of high-end spa amenities. Guests can indulge in the invigorating contrast of cold plunges, warm up with sauna sessions, and unwind in an outdoor hot tub. The spa's unique offering doesn't end there. Visitors can also treat themselves to a full-body pickleball massage, a first-of-its-kind service designed to soothe and refresh the muscles most used during pickleball play.

A Unique Winter Retreat

Advertisment

Exceeding the boundaries of the traditional spa experience, DinkDunk Pickleball Spa offers a host of winter activities. Guests can take thrilling snowmobile rides, savor the sweet, crisp taste of ice wine, and enjoy the rich flavors of traditional Québecois charcuterie and snacks. Enclosed by the serene beauty of Quebec's winter landscape, visitors can also gather around cozy fire pits, sharing stories and creating unforgettable memories.

Reservation Details

As of January 16, reservations for this exclusive experience are open. The package, limited to a one-week period, includes a four-day, three-night stay. Prices start at $4,715 for two people and cover hotel accommodation, ground transportation, daily breakfast, and time on the pickleball court. A unique winter escape awaits those yearning for an adventurous yet restorative getaway.