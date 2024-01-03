WorkSafeBC Penalizes Industrial Camp Operator $206K for Pandemic Safety Failures

In a significant event that underscores the importance of workplace safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, Horizon North Camp & Catering & Dexterra Group Inc., an industrial camp operator, has been slapped with a hefty fine of $206,346.90. The fine was imposed by WorkSafeBC, in response to the company’s failure to implement essential COVID-19 safety measures at one of its camps in Dawson Creek, B.C., which tragically led to the death of a worker due to the virus.

High-Risk Violations

The fine, which was initially issued in September 2023 but only publicized recently, was for violations that WorkSafeBC classified as high-risk. These included the company’s negligence in enforcing physical distancing measures, conducting temperature checks, ensuring symptom reporting, isolating affected workers, and seeking timely medical attention. Horizon North Camp & Catering & Dexterra Group Inc. also fell short in establishing an exposure control plan and providing health and safety training to new workers.

Pandemic Outbreaks in Industrial Camps

Industrial camps in B.C. have been hotspots for COVID-19 outbreaks since the onset of the pandemic. This led to provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry issuing orders back in December 2020 to control the rampant spread of the virus. Despite these measures, by spring 2022, the Northern Health Authority revealed that it was no longer tracking COVID-19 cases as workers left these northern B.C. camps.

Company’s Silence

As of the time of reporting, Horizon North Camp & Catering & Dexterra Group Inc. has not responded to requests for comment regarding the fine. The company’s silence raises questions about its commitment to worker safety and adherence to COVID-19 protocols. The case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of strict observance of safety measures, especially in a pandemic situation, where the cost of negligence can be a matter of life and death.