WorkSafeBC Fines BC Hydro $710,000 for Worker Safety Violations

In a precedent-setting measure, BC Hydro, the leading provider of electricity in British Columbia, has been slapped with a hefty fine of $710,000 by WorkSafeBC. The punitive action was taken in response to the company’s negligence in ensuring adequate safety measures for workers at a hydroelectric dam near Fort St. John. While the fine was levied in September 2023, the specifics surrounding the incident have been made public only recently.

High-Risk Violations

The exact location of the dam involved in the incident remains undisclosed. WorkSafeBC’s probe into the matter revealed damaged ventilation equipment and a glaring absence of necessary precautions to shield workers from the hazards of welding fumes. BC Hydro was held accountable for these lapses as the prime contractor. Furthermore, the subcontractor firm assigned the welding work was found to lack a suitable exposure control plan for welding fumes, compounding the safety risks at the worksite.

Repeated Violations

Adding fuel to the fire, BC Hydro was cited for failing to establish and maintain a system of regulatory compliance, a high-risk violation. In another damning find, the company’s written procedures for first aid provisions at the worksite were found to be outdated. Both these violations are repeat offences, signalling a disturbing pattern of negligence towards worker safety. BC Hydro has yet to issue a formal statement addressing these charges.

BC Hydro’s History of Safety Violations

This is not the first time BC Hydro and its contractors have been in the spotlight for worker safety breaches. Between 2018 and 2020, BC Hydro, alongside its contractors, including Peace River Hydro Partners Construction Ltd., the primary contractor at the Site C Clean Energy Project, have been hit with penalties exceeding $1.63 million. The linkage between the current penalties and the Site C project, if any, remains unclear.