Woodstock Shed Fire Reveals Unfortunate Victim: Investigation Underway

In the quiet town of Woodstock, New Brunswick, an unexpected tragedy unfolded on a chilly Monday morning. Firefighters rushed to the Methodist Cemetery, approximately 75 kilometres west of Fredericton, to douse a flaming shed. Amidst the charred remains, a grim discovery was made: a body, leading to the initiation of a sudden death investigation by the Woodstock police.

An Unveiled Mystery

Post-fire, the identity of the victim remains unknown. Speculation swirls as authorities have yet to confirm whether the shed was being used as a shelter or had another purpose. The veil of mystery thickens, with the police force and fire department joining hands with the coroner’s office, in a bid to determine the cause of the fire and unveil the circumstances surrounding this untimely death.

A Plea for Public Assistance

As part of their investigation, the Woodstock police are conducting a neighbourhood canvass for information. They are seeking video footage and witness testimony from the surrounding area, hoping that fragments of evidence will help piece together the puzzle. The public is urged to step forward with any relevant information, either directly to the police or through Crime Stoppers, to aid in this investigation.

The Story Unfolds

The incident, initially reported by The Canadian Press on January 9, 2023, has sent ripples through the community. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities working diligently to find answers. Amidst the sorrow and the unanswered questions, the town of Woodstock waits, hoping for closure and justice for the victim of this tragic incident.