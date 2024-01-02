Woman in Critical Condition After Edgemont Collision, RCMP Seeking Witnesses

On the quiet suburban streets of Edgemont, North Vancouver, a tragic incident has unfolded. At around 5 p.m. on December 28, a woman in her 40s was struck by a four-door sedan. The collision occurred on Ridgewood Drive near Norcross Way, plunging a peaceful neighbourhood into the throes of a critical investigation. As dusk fell, the scene was abuzz with the blare of sirens and the urgent rush of paramedics, striving to save the pedestrian’s life.

Taking Action on the Scene

The driver of the sedan remained at the scene and proved instrumental in the immediate aftermath of the accident. Displaying commendable responsibility, the individual contacted emergency services and provided vital aid to the injured pedestrian until BC Paramedics arrived. The woman, severely injured, was hastily transported to the hospital, where she now fights for her life in critical condition.

Investigation Underway

The North Vancouver RCMP’s traffic team has since taken over the scene, their investigation led by Constable Mansoor Sahak. At this preliminary stage, alcohol has been ruled out as a contributing factor from the driver’s side. The focus now shifts to uncovering other potential causes that could have led to this unfortunate incident. As time ticks, every piece of evidence becomes invaluable in piecing together the circumstances of the collision.

Call for Witnesses

The North Vancouver RCMP is appealing to the public for assistance. They request anyone with information, witnesses, or dash cam footage that could shed light on the incident to come forward. Those who can aid the investigation are urged to contact the North Van RCMP at 604-985-1311, referencing file number 23-27409. The collective effort may prove crucial in determining the cause of the accident, bringing clarity to an otherwise murky situation, and potentially helping to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. This report was brought to you by Mina Kerr-Lazenby, the Indigenous and civic affairs reporter for the North Shore News, with support from the Local Journalism Initiative.