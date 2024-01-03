en English
Canada

Winter Exposes Homelessness Crisis in Barrie, Ontario

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:38 pm EST
As winter gnaws at the city of Barrie, Ontario, a chilling narrative unfolds. The city’s homeless crisis, once a whisper in the background of daily life, has vaulted into the fore with the emergence of makeshift shelters and encampments. Amidst dropping temperatures, the city’s most vulnerable are grappling with biting cold and a dire lack of refuge.

The Unseen Residents of Barrie

Among these unseen residents of the city is 75-year-old Rick, who has made a humble wooden shed near Lackie’s Bush his home for the past two years. His story echoes the lives of many others – the elderly, the impoverished, and the overlooked – who have found themselves pushed to the peripheries of society.

The Shelter Crisis

The city’s existing shelters, including the Busby Centre and the County shelter, are bearing the brunt of this escalating crisis. With 55 and 40 beds respectively, they are nearing capacity, a common occurrence during the harsh months of January and February. Despite their best efforts, outreach teams have identified approximately 30 to 40 people still weathering the winter in encampments.

Call for More Housing Solutions

Sarah Peddle, the executive director of the Busby Centre, has observed both familiar and new faces seeking shelter this winter. She underscores the urgent need for more housing solutions to address homelessness. Another resident, Star Noganosh, braving the chill in a tent, echoes Peddle’s call for action, highlighting the urgent need for more robust support for those in need.

A Beacon of Warmth

Beyond providing a place to sleep, centres like Busby and the Gilbert Centre serve as warming centres during the day, offering a respite from the relentless cold. The Busby Centre, in particular, is seeking volunteers to bolster its services, a call to the community to rally around its most vulnerable members.

As similar situations unfold in Greater Sudbury and Timmins, where extreme cold alerts have been issued, the urgency of the situation is palpable. Shelters and warming centres are flinging open their doors, and outreach programs are ramping up their efforts, but the harsh reality of homelessness continues to be an unshakeable truth for many.

0
Canada Society
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

