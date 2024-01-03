en English
Canada

Winter Biking: A New Adventure at Pointe-des-Cascades Nature Park

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:12 pm EST
Winter Biking: A New Adventure at Pointe-des-Cascades Nature Park

Turning the typically frigid winter months into a playground of adventure, the Pointe-des-Cascades nature park has announced the introduction of a captivating new activity – Winter Biking, or more popularly known as Fatbike. This exciting venture is set to be available in January, February, and March, transforming the snowy trails into a biker’s delight.

Winter Biking: The New Frontier

Winter biking is not your run-of-the-mill cycling experience. A fatbike is a specialized bicycle equipped with oversized wheels intended to make navigation through snow-covered trails a breeze. These bikes have been designed to conquer the winter terrain, providing an exhilarating ride that beats the chill. The park has diligently prepared these trails for winter biking, ensuring they are well-groomed and clearly marked for enthusiasts.

Complementing the Winter Wonderland

This novel biking activity is set to enhance the existing roster of winter offerings at the park. Whether it’s taking a peaceful walk or participating in the more strenuous snowshoeing, the park caters to a variety of winter sports enthusiasts. The addition of fatbiking only amplifies the park’s allure as a must-visit winter destination.

Rental Details and Operation Hours

Bike rentals will be made available on select dates in January, February, and March. Specifically, the dates include January 6, 13, 20, and 28; February 4, 11, 18, and 24; and March 2 and 3. The rental service operates from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the last rental at 3 p.m. Each fatbike rental will cost $5 per hour. Those eager to take up this winter challenge can visit the park at 62 chemin du Fleuve, Pointe-des-Cascades, or book their rental online.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

