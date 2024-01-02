en English
Canada

Winnipeg's The Forks Shifts New Year Celebrations to Daytime, Emphasizing Family-Friendly Festivities

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:46 am EST
Winnipeg’s The Forks Shifts New Year Celebrations to Daytime, Emphasizing Family-Friendly Festivities

The Forks in Winnipeg kicked off the New Year on a decidedly different note. Instead of the usual New Year’s Eve festivities, the venue chose to host a range of family-friendly activities on New Year’s Day. The decision, a significant shift from nighttime celebrations to daytime, was guided by community feedback and a desire to create a more inclusive and safer space for families to ring in the new year.

Revamping Tradition with a Day Full of Activities

The day was marked by an array of fun-filled activities and performances. From the vivacious performance by local drag queen Anita Stallion, to the infectious tunes spun by a resident DJ, the event was a hit among attendees. Folklorama, local performances, games, and crafts, both indoor and outdoor, added to the day’s charm. The Festival du Voyageur’s mobile music trailer and children’s entertainer Al Simmons were among the notable highlights, adding a unique flavor to the celebrations.

Alongside the entertainment, families reveled in exploring the warming huts and participating in the culturally enriching ‘Story Time In The Teepee’ led by elder Barbara Nepinak.

A Change Rooted in Public Desire

Zach Peters, the marketing and communications manager for The Forks, clarified that the event’s shift was not motivated by safety concerns. Rather, it was a deliberate response to the public’s desire for more family-friendly New Year’s celebrations. The day’s programming was meticulously designed to resonate with this sentiment, ensuring that the event was as inclusive and safe as possible.

Looking Ahead: Daytime Programming for Future Holidays

As a testament to the event’s success, Tiana Russell, the manager of Wienerpeg, voiced her support for more daytime programming during future holidays. She cited safety and family orientation as the driving factors behind this preference. The Forks plans to continue its family-friendly activities every weekend through January and February, as part of Winnipeg’s 150th-anniversary celebrations.

To ensure that future events align with public preferences, a winter survey is in the pipeline. The feedback gathered from this survey will shape the planning for next year’s New Year’s Day celebration at The Forks.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

