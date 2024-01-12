en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Winnipeg’s Animal Food Bank Faces Surge in Aid Requests Amid Economic Strains

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:47 am EST
Winnipeg’s Animal Food Bank Faces Surge in Aid Requests Amid Economic Strains

In the frosty heart of Winnipeg, an organization dedicated to ensuring that pets don’t go hungry is grappling with an unprecedented surge in demand. The Animal Food Bank, a lifeline for families struggling to feed their treasured pets, has reported a sudden spike in calls for help. As of a recent Thursday morning, the organization had received no fewer than 75 requests for pet food deliveries in the city— a level of demand unseen since the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Financial Strains Fuel Rising Demand

Nicole Frey, the founder of the Animal Food Bank, cites economic factors as the driving force behind this burgeoning demand. The sting of inflation, the escalating cost of living, and the financial hangover from the holiday season are pushing more and more families to seek help. It’s a distressing sign of the times, a reflection of the economic pressures households are wrestling with.

The Impact of the Animal Food Bank

The significance of the Animal Food Bank’s services in the lives of its users cannot be overstated. A survey conducted among 239 users spread across Manitoba, Alberta, and Saskatchewan revealed a poignant fact: 71% of respondents admitted that the services of the Animal Food Bank have enabled them to avoid the painful choice between feeding themselves and their pets.

Call for Volunteers and Donations

As the demand grows, so does the need for helping hands. The Animal Food Bank is earnestly seeking volunteers in Winnipeg to assist with pet food deliveries. Frey emphasizes the critical need for volunteers and encourages those who are interested to get in touch via the organization’s website. In addition to this, the Animal Food Bank welcomes donations, both in the form of cash and pet food, to aid in their noble cause.

0
Canada Pets Society
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
38 seconds ago
TD Bank and SmartCentres REIT: Potential Passive-Income Plays for TFSA Investors
Investment opportunities in the realm of passive-income stocks are currently in the spotlight, particularly for TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) investors. Amid the backdrop of likely peaking interest rates, two specific investment prospects, TD Bank and SmartCentres REIT, stand out. TD Bank: Finding Support After a Tough Spell TD Bank has faced a challenging time, witnessing
TD Bank and SmartCentres REIT: Potential Passive-Income Plays for TFSA Investors
Fred Kaufman: From Kindertransport Refugee to Canadian Legal Luminary
3 mins ago
Fred Kaufman: From Kindertransport Refugee to Canadian Legal Luminary
Canadian Maru Household Outlook Index Reflects Rising Optimism in January 2024
4 mins ago
Canadian Maru Household Outlook Index Reflects Rising Optimism in January 2024
Canadian Beef Sector's Sustainability Progress to be Unveiled
1 min ago
Canadian Beef Sector's Sustainability Progress to be Unveiled
Art Vancouver Returns: A Grand Celebration of Global Contemporary Art
1 min ago
Art Vancouver Returns: A Grand Celebration of Global Contemporary Art
64th Vernon Winter Carnival: A Carnival of Games Set to Enthrall Visitors
3 mins ago
64th Vernon Winter Carnival: A Carnival of Games Set to Enthrall Visitors
Latest Headlines
World News
American Family Field Renovations Get Financial Boost; Brewers' Players Avoid Arbitration
5 seconds
American Family Field Renovations Get Financial Boost; Brewers' Players Avoid Arbitration
OU Tops Softball America's 2024 Preseason Rankings; OSU Secures 14th Place
21 seconds
OU Tops Softball America's 2024 Preseason Rankings; OSU Secures 14th Place
Brent Bozell Criticizes Alleged Indoctrination in US Schools
29 seconds
Brent Bozell Criticizes Alleged Indoctrination in US Schools
Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog Returns to Ice in Major Recovery Milestone
42 seconds
Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog Returns to Ice in Major Recovery Milestone
NHS England: Waiting List for Routine Treatments Declines, But Still Higher Than Last Year
57 seconds
NHS England: Waiting List for Routine Treatments Declines, But Still Higher Than Last Year
First Lady Jill Biden Advocates for Advancement in Women's Health Care
1 min
First Lady Jill Biden Advocates for Advancement in Women's Health Care
Jim Ross on Sting's Last Match and AEW Revolution Tag Team Bout
2 mins
Jim Ross on Sting's Last Match and AEW Revolution Tag Team Bout
Study Reveals Decline in Adolescent Cigarette Smoking, Rise in E-cigarette Use
2 mins
Study Reveals Decline in Adolescent Cigarette Smoking, Rise in E-cigarette Use
Governor Kemp Prioritizes Safety and Bipartisanship in Georgia Assembly Address
2 mins
Governor Kemp Prioritizes Safety and Bipartisanship in Georgia Assembly Address
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
48 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app