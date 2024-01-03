Winnipeg Transit’s Digital Shift Stirs Accessibility Concerns

Winnipeg Transit’s transition from printed bus schedules to QR codes, a shift initiated three years ago, has stirred accessibility concerns among transit users. The shift, which was implemented in response to the unpredictable scheduling caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, aimed to reduce paper waste and provide dynamic, up-to-date information. Yet, this digital solution has proven problematic for riders like Seyera Ibrahim, who lack smartphones or data plans.

Unforeseen Challenges in the Digital Shift

For those unable to utilize QR codes, such as Ibrahim, the new system proves to be a significant impediment. Ibrahim relies on a memorized schedule, a method that becomes problematic when buses are late or fail to arrive. Out of approximately 5,050 bus stops in Winnipeg, only 154 currently feature electronic signs with real-time updates, illustrating the digital divide that has been inadvertently widened by the transit authority’s decision.

Recognizing the Accessibility Gap

Transit users like Derek Holke, who use applications to track bus times, acknowledge the limitations of the new system. While these apps offer convenience for some, they are mindful that not everyone has access to this technology. Kyle Owens, President of Functional Transit Winnipeg, points to budget constraints as the reason for many electronic schedules going unrepaired and features not being regularly updated.

Revisiting the Traditional for Greater Inclusion

Chris Scott, Winnipeg Transit’s union head, sees merit in the digital shift but also recognizes the barriers it erects for certain riders. The City of Winnipeg advises transit users to call 311 for schedule information, but acknowledges that most stops lacked printed schedules even before 2020. Owens suggests that a possible resolution could be the reintroduction of printed schedules, a cost-effective measure that could significantly improve transit accessibility for all users.

