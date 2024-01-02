en English
Accidents

Winnipeg Toddler’s Brush with Death: The Hidden Threat of Illicit Drugs

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:26 pm EST
Winnipeg Toddler’s Brush with Death: The Hidden Threat of Illicit Drugs

On the cusp of the New Year, a family in Winnipeg experienced a harrowing ordeal that has reverberated through the community. A toddler, in the innocence of exploration, stumbled upon a lethal adversary – fentanyl, an illicit opioid. The incident, which occurred on December 30, has catalyzed an intensive investigation by the Winnipeg Police Service’s Child Abuse Unit, highlighting the insidious threat posed by drugs within the sanctuary of a home.

Unfolding of a Nightmare

The child was at a North Point Douglas residence when the unthinkable happened. Residents soon noticed the child was in medical distress, a horrifying realization that spurred immediate action. In a frantic race against time, they began cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and dialed 911, their actions underlining the critical importance of first aid skills in emergency situations.

Rapid Response, Narrow Escape

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded swiftly, transporting the child to the hospital in a critical state. There, medical professionals administered several doses of Narcan, a life-saving antidote for opioid overdose. The child’s condition stabilized, a testament to the power of this medication in reversing the deadly effects of opioids.

Investigation and Arrest

Following the incident, Winnipeg police launched a meticulous investigation, revealing the chilling circumstances that led to the toddler’s brush with death. The child, they concluded, had inadvertently come into contact with fentanyl while crawling on the floor. This discovery culminated in the arrest of a 28-year-old man linked to the home. The man now faces charges of causing bodily harm by criminal negligence. Upon his arrest, he was released on an undertaking with stringent conditions, barring him from visiting the child’s residence.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the pervasive dangers of illicit drugs, even within the confines of a home, and the immeasurable damage they can inflict on the most vulnerable members of our society.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

