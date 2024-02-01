Winnipeg to Expedite Small Home Improvements with Bylaw Changes

In an effort to reduce bureaucratic red tape and expedite the process for homeowners, the Property and Development Committee of Winnipeg has approved bylaw changes that will allow certain small home improvements to be carried out without the need for a development permit. This initiative, which awaits the final nod from the city council, will eliminate the permit requirement for 25 specific types of projects, including hot tub installations, patios, and garden sheds.

Empowering Planning Director

The proposed changes also empower Hazel Borys, the Director of Planning, Property and Development, with the ability to determine additional projects that can go forth without requiring a permit in the future. This decision is part of a broader effort to improve the efficiency of the permitting system, with more such proposals expected to emerge in the spring.

Streamlining Permit Process

The elimination of permit requirements is anticipated to free up significant resources that can then be redirected to focus on more complex, higher-risk projects. This is viewed as a necessary move to address growing community dissatisfaction with slow permitting times, as voiced by Coun. Sherri Rollins.

Industry Stakeholders Support

Industry stakeholders have rallied behind these changes. Cory Kloos of Macanta Design Build Inc. and Brianna Solberg of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, in particular, have expressed support for the changes, underlining the negative impact of permit process delays on businesses. However, the city anticipates that these changes could impact 500 to 600 permits, potentially resulting in a loss of revenue up to $67,500 in permit fees for 2024.

Despite the loosened regulations, it is crucial to note that some projects will still require building permits or declarations to adhere to city regulations. As a result, fines may increase if violations escalate following the implementation of the bylaw changes.