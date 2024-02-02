Winnipeg Store Owner and Employees Charged for Illicit Sale of Age-Restricted Products

In a striking case of illicit business practices, Harpreet Mangat, a 41-year-old Winnipeg woman, owner of three local convenience stores, and two of her employees have been apprehended on 30 charges. These charges involve the illegal sale of age-restricted products like cannabis and tobacco to minors. The investigation, which commenced in September, led to startling revelations, highlighting the careless display of age-restricted products within the stores and the possession of additional illegal cartons of cigarettes and cannabis.

Conducting the Investigation

The Winnipeg police initiated the investigation in response to reports from local residents. These reports indicated the sale of cannabis and cigarettes to minors at the three grocery stores owned by Mangat. The period between September 6 and January 19 witnessed multiple store inspections, revealing the blatant display and accessibility of age-restricted products to minors. The investigations also led to the discovery of unlawful stockpiles of cigarettes and cannabis within the store premises.

Unveiling the Charges

Upon her return to the country, Mangat was arrested and faces an array of 30 charges. These charges include the sale of cannabis and accessories that appeal to minors and the sale of unmarked cigarettes. Two employees associated with the stores, a 25-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, were arrested earlier on January 8. The charges against them include possession of cannabis with the intent to sell and promoting the sale of tobacco in areas where children are allowed.

Implications and Impact

This case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of stringent regulations and vigilant law enforcement in preventing the sale of age-restricted items to minors. It underscores the necessity for businesses to adopt ethical practices and adhere to established laws and guidelines. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, prompting a call for more rigorous measures to prevent such incidents in the future.