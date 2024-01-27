Winnipeg Rallies for Justice: Remembering Afolabi Opaso

A wave of pink, the favourite colour of Afolabi Opaso, washed over Union Station in Winnipeg as a community rallied in a poignant display of solidarity and grief. Opaso, a 19-year-old University of Manitoba international student from Nigeria, was fatally shot by police on New Year's Eve while experiencing a mental health crisis. His vibrant personality and joyous spirit were remembered as friends, family, and community members congregated to demand justice for the tragic loss.

A United Front Demanding Justice

At least a hundred attendees marched in downtown Winnipeg, their calls for justice echoing through the city's streets. Femi Ajiboye, a close friend of Opaso, stood among them, expressing the collective sorrow and the profound impact of the tragedy on the Nigerian community in Winnipeg. The event was not only a tribute to Opaso but also a clarion call for systemic reform to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Unanswered Questions and Calls for Clarity

Winnipeg police responded to a well-being check at an apartment where Opaso was seen armed with knives. Following the fatal shooting, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba transferred the investigation to Alberta's counterpart, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team. Uche Nwankwo, a community leader, spoke of the trauma and unanswered questions lingering within the community, emphasizing the urgent need for clarity and justice. Amidst the uncertainty, the community rallies, advocating for improvements in crisis response and mental health support.

Concerns About Mental Health and Law Enforcement

Ajiboye shed light on the mental health challenges Opaso faced, underscoring the need for a more compassionate approach to handling such incidents. The rally served as a platform to demand police accountability, officer body cameras, and the establishment of a civilian-led crisis team. As the Opaso family awaits visa approval to travel to Winnipeg for funeral arrangements, the hope for lawful punishment for the involved officers resonates deeply within the crowd.

The rally at Union Station manifested the community's resilience and unity in the face of tragedy. As the echoes of their demands for justice reverberate, the memory of Opaso, and the cause for which he has unintentionally become a symbol, continue to inspire a determined pursuit of justice and systemic change.