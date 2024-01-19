Winnipeg Police Operation Seizes Significant Contraband, Arrests Five

A focused police operation in Winnipeg aimed at curbing drug activity has yielded significant results, with a substantial contraband seizure and multiple arrests. The Winnipeg Police Service's (WPS) guns and gang unit initiated a thorough drug investigation in November 2023, culminating in a raid at an apartment on the 300 block of Hargrave Street.

Unfolding of the Operation

The operation reached its apex on a Thursday when officers, armed with a search warrant, combed through the apartment and an associated vehicle. During the operation, an unexpected turn of events saw three suspects attempting to escape from the apartment's balcony to the parkade. However, the swift response of the police resulted in their apprehension following a brief pursuit.

Substantial Contraband Seizure

The search operation led to the discovery of significant contraband, including over 2,100 grams of cocaine, estimated at $70,000, 633 grams of a cutting agent, and approximately $5,000 in cash. In a chilling revelation, the officers also found a loaded 9mm Glock handgun equipped with an extended magazine, along with 21 rounds of 9mm ammunition and contaminated scales.

Arrests and Charges

The operation's success resulted in the arrest of five individuals who are now facing a range of drug and weapon-related charges. Three of the suspects, following their failed escape attempt, remain in custody, while the remaining two were released after their arrest. The charged individuals include Ross Stephen Thompson, 49, and Matthew Harold Meredith, 45, both facing drug and weapons charges.

Also, on an unrelated incident, late Wednesday night in the city's core area, two men and two teenage boys were apprehended after shots were fired. The police seized 100 grams of crack cocaine, a modified semi-automatic rifle, a loaded .22-calibre rifle, and various ammunition following a search warrant for the suite.