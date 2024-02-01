Winnipeg Police Launches Campaign Against Drug-Impaired Driving

In a bid to underscore the perils of drug-impaired driving, the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has rolled out a comprehensive media campaign named "DontDriveHigh-Drug-Impaired Driving Enforcement Project." The initiative, aimed at raising awareness about the hazards of driving under the influence of cannabis and other drugs, will make use of multiple platforms to deliver its message.

Breaking Down the Myths

One of the key elements of the campaign is a 15-second video that highlights the risks associated with drug-impaired driving. The purpose is not just to educate but also to debunk the widespread myth that cannabis use can enhance driving abilities. This false belief has been refuted by a multitude of studies and presents a significant danger to road safety.

Targeted Enforcement Measures

Apart from the media blitz, the WPS, in collaboration with Manitoba Public Insurance, has initiated targeted enforcement measures. These began in mid-January and have already yielded several positive tests for cannabis among drivers. The clear message being sent is that driving while high is not only illegal but also inherently risky.

Partnerships and Funding

This campaign is not a solo endeavor. It enjoys the endorsement of MADD Canada, a renowned organization dedicated to stopping impaired driving and supporting victims of this violent crime. The initiative is funded by the provincial government via a federal fund that was established to aid law enforcement agencies in dealing with the challenges that emerged following the legalization of cannabis in 2018.

The DontDriveHigh project aims to prompt a shift in attitudes and behaviors regarding drug-impaired driving. Its core message is simple, yet powerful: much like alcohol, cannabis impairs your ability to drive safely. Driving under its influence is as dangerous as drunk driving and should be avoided at all costs.