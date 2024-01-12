Winnipeg Lab Examines Billion-Year-Old Asteroid Sample to Unearth Life’s Origins

Unraveling the mysteries of the cosmos, a 4.5-billion-year-old asteroid sample has made its way to a lab in Winnipeg, Manitoba. This relic from asteroid Bennu, preserved in nitrogen, was collected during NASA’s OSIRIS-Rex mission in 2016 and is now poised for scientific scrutiny. The mission, a vital endeavor in understanding our solar system and the origins of life, had one primary objective: to gather an uncontaminated asteroid sample.

From the Vastness of Space to a Winnipeg Lab

The sample returned to Earth in September 2023, making a dramatic landing in the Utah desert. From there, the spacecraft, equipped with a priceless cargo of cosmic knowledge, embarked on its next mission. The fragment of Bennu, a ‘pristine sample,’ is now in the capable hands of University of Winnipeg geography professor Ed Cloutis, who has been part of this mission for over a decade.

A Closer Look at the Origins of Life

The sample, held in a quarantine-controlled environment, will be probed using spectroscopy, a technique that discerns the composition of the sample by analyzing the ‘colors’ it emits when exposed to varying types of light, such as infrared or ultraviolet. It’s a non-destructive method, preserving the sample for future research.

Unveiling Cosmic Insights

The research is expected to unveil new insights into the formation of the solar system and the role asteroids like Bennu may have played in delivering organic molecules to Earth. These molecules could have been instrumental in sparking life on our planet. After the Winnipeg team completes its analysis, the sample will be passed on for further study, broadening our understanding of the universe one asteroid fragment at a time.