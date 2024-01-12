en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Winnipeg Lab Examines Billion-Year-Old Asteroid Sample to Unearth Life’s Origins

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:53 pm EST
Winnipeg Lab Examines Billion-Year-Old Asteroid Sample to Unearth Life’s Origins

Unraveling the mysteries of the cosmos, a 4.5-billion-year-old asteroid sample has made its way to a lab in Winnipeg, Manitoba. This relic from asteroid Bennu, preserved in nitrogen, was collected during NASA’s OSIRIS-Rex mission in 2016 and is now poised for scientific scrutiny. The mission, a vital endeavor in understanding our solar system and the origins of life, had one primary objective: to gather an uncontaminated asteroid sample.

From the Vastness of Space to a Winnipeg Lab

The sample returned to Earth in September 2023, making a dramatic landing in the Utah desert. From there, the spacecraft, equipped with a priceless cargo of cosmic knowledge, embarked on its next mission. The fragment of Bennu, a ‘pristine sample,’ is now in the capable hands of University of Winnipeg geography professor Ed Cloutis, who has been part of this mission for over a decade.

A Closer Look at the Origins of Life

The sample, held in a quarantine-controlled environment, will be probed using spectroscopy, a technique that discerns the composition of the sample by analyzing the ‘colors’ it emits when exposed to varying types of light, such as infrared or ultraviolet. It’s a non-destructive method, preserving the sample for future research.

Unveiling Cosmic Insights

The research is expected to unveil new insights into the formation of the solar system and the role asteroids like Bennu may have played in delivering organic molecules to Earth. These molecules could have been instrumental in sparking life on our planet. After the Winnipeg team completes its analysis, the sample will be passed on for further study, broadening our understanding of the universe one asteroid fragment at a time.

0
Canada Science & Technology United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
23 seconds ago
Ontario's Express Entry Draw Boosts Immigration Prospects for Skilled Trades
In a significant development for Canada’s immigration landscape, the Express Entry Skilled Trades Stream draw invited individuals with Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) scores between 350 to 424. The draw, targeting candidates with valid Express Entry profiles created between January 11, 2023, and January 11, 2024, focused on 49 listed skilled trade occupations. Ontario’s Emphasis on
Ontario's Express Entry Draw Boosts Immigration Prospects for Skilled Trades
Federal Government and City of Miramichi Invest $2.1M to Stabilize Miramichi Riverbank
32 mins ago
Federal Government and City of Miramichi Invest $2.1M to Stabilize Miramichi Riverbank
Trail Blazing Ventures Ltd. Announces Key Updates on Transaction with Hempalta Inc.
36 mins ago
Trail Blazing Ventures Ltd. Announces Key Updates on Transaction with Hempalta Inc.
Manitoba's First Major Storm of the Season Strains CAA Services
8 mins ago
Manitoba's First Major Storm of the Season Strains CAA Services
Navigating the Financial Labyrinth: A DCF Analysis of Total Telcom Inc.
18 mins ago
Navigating the Financial Labyrinth: A DCF Analysis of Total Telcom Inc.
Unprecedented Hate Crime Charge Laid for Waving PFLP Flag in Toronto
25 mins ago
Unprecedented Hate Crime Charge Laid for Waving PFLP Flag in Toronto
Latest Headlines
World News
Katie Boyd Britt: A Rising Star in Alabama's Political Landscape
52 seconds
Katie Boyd Britt: A Rising Star in Alabama's Political Landscape
Indian-Origin Entrepreneurs Stir London Mayoral Election
1 min
Indian-Origin Entrepreneurs Stir London Mayoral Election
2024 European Figure Skating Championships: A Battle of Skill and Grace
3 mins
2024 European Figure Skating Championships: A Battle of Skill and Grace
Richard Flint to Step Down from Flutter Entertainment Board in May
3 mins
Richard Flint to Step Down from Flutter Entertainment Board in May
Kyrie Irving Triumphs in Mavericks' Victory over Knicks: A Tale of Two Players
3 mins
Kyrie Irving Triumphs in Mavericks' Victory over Knicks: A Tale of Two Players
Arsenal's Warm-Weather Training Camp in Dubai: A Closer Look
3 mins
Arsenal's Warm-Weather Training Camp in Dubai: A Closer Look
Jamari Thrash: From Georgia State to Reese's Senior Bowl
4 mins
Jamari Thrash: From Georgia State to Reese's Senior Bowl
La Salle Institute's Cadets for Vets: A Game for a Cause
4 mins
La Salle Institute's Cadets for Vets: A Game for a Cause
USC's Strategic Recruitment for 2024: Building a Formidable Defense
5 mins
USC's Strategic Recruitment for 2024: Building a Formidable Defense
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
1 hour
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app