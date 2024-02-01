Winnipeg Foundation Innovation Fund Backs Groundbreaking Medical Research

The Winnipeg Foundation Innovation Fund has awarded $100,000 grants to three interdisciplinary teams from the Rady Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Manitoba. This generous funding forms part of a $1-million commitment by The Winnipeg Foundation to support groundbreaking health science research. Each team is concentrating its efforts on innovative medical research, targeting areas such as phantom limb pain, genetic diseases, and heart disease.

Virtual Reality: A New Approach to Phantom Limb Pain

One of the funded teams, led by Dr. Renée El-Gabalawy, is channeling its resources into using virtual reality (VR) to treat phantom limb pain. This condition often plagues amputees, causing them to experience pain in a limb no longer present. The team's research builds upon previous studies, incorporating graded motor imagery and a clinical trial designed to evaluate the effectiveness of VR treatment.

Genetic Modifiers in Huntington's Disease: The Next Frontier

Dr. Galen Wright is heading another team, focusing on researching genetic modifiers in Huntington's disease. This team plans to utilize advanced genomic techniques, such as single-cell sequencing, to understand disease progression at the cellular level. Their research could significantly contribute to drug development for a range of genetic diseases caused by repeat expansions.

Dissecting Heart Disease with AI and Multi-Omics

In the arena of heart disease, Dr. Renée Zahedi's team is investigating calcified aortic valve stenosis, a heart disease characterized by complex molecular mechanisms. By employing multi-omics and artificial intelligence, the team aims to analyze molecular changes in the heart valve and identify early markers of the disease in the blood. The success of this approach could potentially extend to other areas of medical research, including cancer and chronic diseases.

These grants are expected to propel the respective projects to the next stages of research. The potential applications of this research extend beyond the laboratory, possibly influencing patient treatment in hospitals and at home.