Winnipeg Foundation Boosts NCTR with Historic $5M Donation for Permanent Home

With a historic donation, the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) is set to receive a significant boost towards realizing the dream of a permanent home. The Winnipeg Foundation announced a generous contribution of $5 million, marking a pivotal moment for the NCTR and its mission to preserve the history and stories of residential school survivors. This financial infusion is part of a larger $40 million fundraising effort, further supported by a $60 million commitment from the federal government, aimed at constructing a facility that not only houses the world's largest collection of residential school impact materials but also serves as a beacon of reconciliation and education.

Advertisment

Urgent Need for a Permanent Facility

The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, currently operating from a temporary location at the University of Manitoba, has long voiced the need for a permanent home. The existing space is inadequate to accommodate the vast array of historical records, sacred items, and survivor statements that constitute the largest compilation of materials illustrating the impacts of the residential school system worldwide. The envisioned facility will feature research rooms, public exhibits, classrooms, child care spaces, and private areas for survivors and their families, making it a comprehensive resource and a safe space for sharing and healing.

Community and Survivor Input at the Heart of Planning

Advertisment

Stephanie Scott, the Executive Director of NCTR, emphasized the importance of incorporating survivors' visions and needs into the planning and development of the new facility. Nationwide consultations have been conducted to ensure the project accurately reflects survivors' desires, from the design of the landscape to the programming offered. The project, aiming for a 2029 opening, also explores innovative ways to immortalize survivors' stories, including the potential creation of survivor holograms for future generations to engage with their truths.

Call for Collective Action and Funding

The Winnipeg Foundation's donation, the largest to an Indigenous-led organization in its history, is hoped to catalyze further support from individuals, corporations, and governments. With an additional $35 million still needed to bring the project to fruition, the NCTR is actively seeking partnerships and support to ensure the construction is completed while survivors are still among us to witness their truths being honored. The project represents a critical step towards reconciliation, providing a platform for education and understanding of the truths that need to be told.

The establishment of a permanent home for the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation is more than a construction project; it's a tangible commitment to honoring the stories, sacrifices, and resilience of residential school survivors and their families. As the community, government, and private sector rally to support this cause, the foundation laid by the Winnipeg Foundation's donation signifies a hopeful step forward on the path to reconciliation. With continued support and collective action, the vision of a dedicated space where truths are shared, and healing can commence is within reach, promising a future where the legacies of survivors are preserved and respected for generations to come.