Winnipeg Doctor Invests Personal Savings to Recruit UK Doctors Amid Province's Physician Shortage

In a commendable move for the betterment of healthcare in Winnipeg, Dr. Shadi Rezazadeh, a local physician and entrepreneur, has taken the initiative to personally invest $700,000 of her own savings to attract doctors from the United Kingdom to her two clinics in the city. This investment equates to a significant sum of $70,000 per physician, which includes cash incentives, airfares for the doctors and their families, and other necessary expenses to help them settle into their new lives in Canada.

Addressing the Physician Shortage

Rezazadeh's selfless endeavor comes as a response to a longstanding shortage of doctors in Manitoba. Owning the Trucare Medical clinic, and having recently acquired the Rivergrove Medical Clinic, her efforts are an attempt to ensure these clinics can provide the best care to their patients by having a full roster of dedicated professionals. The Rivergrove Medical Clinic, in particular, is set to reopen after a brief closure, with the first UK-recruited physician scheduled to start attending to patients from February 12.

A Constructive Dialogue

In a recent meeting with Manitoba's Health Minister, Uzoma Asagwara, Dr. Rezazadeh found an opportunity to discuss the challenges, potential solutions, and the importance of physician recruitment in the province. The dialogue with the Health Minister was more productive than Rezazadeh anticipated, leaving her hopeful about the government's response to her recruitment efforts. Asagwara acknowledged the significance of the conversation and agreed to consider Rezazadeh's experiences in the broader efforts to recruit and retain physicians in Manitoba.

A Hopeful Future

Dr. Rezazadeh's investment and efforts to recruit physicians not only highlight her commitment to her profession and patients, but also shed light on the ongoing challenges in healthcare in Manitoba. It is a clear sign of the need for innovative solutions and collaborative efforts to address the shortage of doctors in the province. Her story is an inspiration and a call to action for other healthcare professionals and the government, reflecting the importance of selfless service, dedication, and the pursuit of better healthcare for all.