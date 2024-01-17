Winnipeg Calls for Provincial Ban on Hookah Smoking in Businesses

In an important health-centric move, the City of Winnipeg is gearing up to prohibit the use of hookahs in businesses. The city's administration has petitioned the provincial government to amend the Smoking Act, incorporating shisha in the list of products banned for indoor use, alongside tobacco and e-cigarettes. The proposed ban is targeted at hookahs, pipes that are traditionally used for shisha smoking, which includes both flavored tobacco and non-tobacco variants.

Advertisment

Loophole in the Smoking Act

The push for a ban on hookahs is largely due to a loophole in the current provincial indoor smoking law. This gap in the legislation has allowed hookah lounges to continue their operations, despite rising concerns about public safety. The city council members have passed a motion urging the provincial government to regulate herbal shisha, just as it does with other products like tobacco and cannabis, instead of imposing a complete ban on hookah lounges.

The Health Implications

Advertisment

The World Health Organization estimates that a single one-hour session of hookah smoking can equate to smoking nearly 100 cigarettes. In a recent incident, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service had to temporarily shut down two hookah lounges after detecting carbon monoxide levels above the permissible limit of 25 parts per million over an hour.

Responses to the Proposed Ban

The proposed ban has drawn mixed reactions from the public. Critics, including some business owners, argue that hookah smoking is more than just an activity—it is a cultural social ritual. They fear that the proposed ban could pose a negative impact on businesses that rely on hookah smoking. Responding to these concerns, Mayor Scott Gillingham emphasized that the city's primary focus is on health. He suggested that the province could consider specific exemptions if they find it appropriate, thus indicating a potential middle ground in this contentious issue.