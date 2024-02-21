Wingberry Farms: A $29.9 Million Equestrian Dream Estate Near Toronto

Imagine a place where luxury meets pastoral tranquility, where every sunrise promises the soft nicker of horses and every window frames a vista of emerald fields. This isn't a scene from a pastoral novel but the reality of Wingberry Farms, a sprawling 75.48-acre estate nestled in the heart of King Township, a mere 15 minutes from the bustling city of Toronto. Listed for a cool $29,900,000, this exclusive family estate is more than just a home; it's a gateway to a lifestyle coveted by many but experienced by few.

A Haven for Equestrian Enthusiasts

Wingberry Farms isn't just any property; it's a jewel in the crown of Canada's leading equestrian counties. The estate is fully equipped for the equestrian lifestyle, featuring 33 stalls housed in immaculate barns, a heated indoor arena for year-round training, and a championship grass Grand Prix ring that has seen many a horse and rider leap to victory. The grounds also include an irrigated sand arena, meticulously manicured paddocks, and serene hacking trails that meander through the property's lush fields.

But the appeal of Wingberry Farms extends beyond its equestrian facilities. The estate boasts a variety of residences including a main house that redefines luxury with its indoor pool, gourmet kitchen, and oversized bedrooms. Additionally, the property houses a recently built luxury secondary residence, a charming log cabin, and a staff house, ensuring ample accommodation for both family and guests. The versatility of the estate is evident in its potential for repurposing the equestrian amenities for other passions, whether it be a car collection showcase or a sprawling hockey arena.

Strategic Location and Luxurious Amenities

The strategic location of Wingberry Farms adds to its allure. Situated near Nobleton, with easy access to Highway 400 and Pearson Airport, the estate promises convenience for both travel and daily commutes. Yet, despite its proximity to urban centers, it offers an unparalleled sense of privacy and retreat.

Moreover, the estate is not just about the residences and equestrian facilities. It also features a regulation tennis court, several run-in sheds for pastured animals, three large outbuildings for storage, a garage, and a picturesque pond that adds to the property's charm. Whether it's the competitive athlete or the nature lover, Wingberry Farms caters to all, making it an exceptional living space or strategic long-term investment.

The Future of Wingberry Farms

The listing of Wingberry Farms opens up a world of possibilities for its next owner. Whether it continues to function as a top-tier equestrian center or evolves into a family compound for the next generation, its legacy as a place of luxury, tranquility, and possibility is assured. For the equestrian enthusiast, it represents the pinnacle of equine luxury. For the investor, it's a unique opportunity in one of Canada's most prestigious areas. And for the family looking for a compound, it offers space, privacy, and a multitude of amenities that are hard to find elsewhere.

The allure of Wingberry Farms lies not just in its facilities but in the lifestyle it offers—a blend of luxury, privacy, and connection to nature that is increasingly rare. As such, it stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of the pastoral dream, even in the heart of one of Canada's busiest regions.